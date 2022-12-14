Outrageous Claims In New Book Allege O.J. Simpson Was Framed By Nicole's Parents
An outrageous new book claims O.J. Simpson was framed for murder by Nicole Brown Simpson's now-deceased parents, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Years ago, it was tragically revealed that Brown was stabbed to death in the courtyard at her Los Angeles home on June 12, 1994, along with her friend, Ron Goldman.
By June 17, police found enough evidence to proceed with charges against Simpson.
The famed athlete, who had a history of physically abusing and making death threats toward Brown, was arrested and accused of both killings. Outrage erupted when Simpson was ultimately acquitted of all charges in 1995.
The Sealed Envelope: Who Framed O.J. Simpson for Their Murders, How They Did It and Why They Got Away With It by Sheryll Shipley and Shatelaine Shipley now offers a shocking new theory about the gruesome and tragic case.
The book alleged that Simpson was framed for murder by Brown's parents and siblings in a premeditated move so they could continue living in a home owned by Simpson.
It's claimed the former football legend was preparing to repossess and liquidate after a failed reconciliation between himself and Brown, stating that framing him would put a permanent stop to their eviction as he was the deed holder of their house.
The authors alleged that when the Simpsons divorced in 1992, it spelled the beginning of the end for both the Browns' dependency on Simpson's financial assistance as well as their stay in a house owned by him.
The Sealed Envelope will undoubtedly upset Brown's family, who spoke out about Simpson becoming a free man last year following other legal troubles.
Tanya Brown, Nicole's sister, told TMZ that Simpson doesn't deserve a second chance, especially not in Hollywood.
She previously vented about The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, stating the show didn't "take the families into consideration."
Tanya added, "Losing Nicole was painful for me of course, but seeing my parents – and the kids – go through what they went through was horrendous. That was my pain, really."