Outrageous Claims In New Book Allege O.J. Simpson Was Framed By Nicole's Parents

The book alleged that Simpson was framed for murder by Brown's parents and siblings in a premeditated move so they could continue living in a home owned by Simpson.

It's claimed the former football legend was preparing to repossess and liquidate after a failed reconciliation between himself and Brown, stating that framing him would put a permanent stop to their eviction as he was the deed holder of their house.

The authors alleged that when the Simpsons divorced in 1992, it spelled the beginning of the end for both the Browns' dependency on Simpson's financial assistance as well as their stay in a house owned by him.