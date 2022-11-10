OJ Simpson: Gruesome Nicole Brown Crime Scenes Photos Exposed 29 Years Later
Ex-NFL star O.J. Simpson's criminal trial, where he stood accused of murdering Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend and waiter, Ron Goldman, captivated the nation as it was televised daily in 1994.
Outrage erupted when Simpson ended up being acquitted of all charges.
RadarOnline.com has revisited the gruesome details of the infamous murder trial through the real crime scene photos. Scroll to uncover the circumstances surrounding the murders.
Warning: graphic images are below.
O.J. Simpson and Nicole Brown were married on February 2, 1985, and had two children together, Sydney and Justin.
Over the course of their seven-year marriage, Nicole Brown accused Simpson of domestic violence on multiple occasions. Police were called multiple times.
Years later, Nicole's diaries unearthed horrifying details of the alleged abuse at the hands of Simpson.
The two were divorced at the time of Nicole's murder, however, Simpson allegedly continued his cycle of abuse and control of Nicole until her death on June 12, 1994.
On the evening of June 12, 1994, Brown Simpson, her two children, and members of the Brown family attended dinner at one of their frequented restaurants, Mezzaluna, where Goldman waited tables.
After dinner, Brown Simpson took her children for ice cream before returning to their Los Angeles townhome — which was located in the same Brentwood neighborhood as O.J.'s house.
While Brown Simpson was returning home, her sister called the restaurant around 9:15 p.m. to notify them that their mother had left her glasses at the restaurant. Due to their friendship, Goldman agreed to bring the glasses to Brown Simpson's home after work.
During the same time frame, around 9 to 9:15 p.m., Brian "Kato" Kaelin, a friend of O.J.'s who was staying at a guest house on the former NFL star's Brentwood home, said that he and O.J. went to McDonald's for dinner.
Kato alleged that he and O.J. returned to the home around 9:45 p.m.
Police estimate that between 9:45 and 9:50 PM., Goldman left the restaurant with Brown Simpson's mother's glasses in a white envelope and proceeded to drop them off at her home.
Then, at around 10:15 p.m., one of Brown Simpson's neighbors, Pablo Fenjves, claimed that he heard a dog barking and cries coming from his neighbor's home. Fenjves said he was up watching TV when he heard the commotion.
Ten minutes after the neighbor heard noises from Brown Simpson's nearby home, a limousine driver, Allan Park, arrived at O.J.'s Brentwood home to allegedly take the former athlete to the airport.
Shortly after the limousine arrived, Kato alleged he heard "three loud thumps" on the outside wall of his guest room, at around 10:40 p.m.
After buzzing the home's intercom several times with no response, Park reportedly called his limousine service around 10:55 PM to report that O.J. was not at home. The driver was told to wait until 11:15 PM due to O.J.'s history of being late.
Minutes later, just before 11 PM, the driver alleges that he saw a figure — about 6-foot tall and 220-pounds — walk across the driveway towards the front of the home.
Startled by the noise he heard earlier, Kato alleged that he walked towards the main home of the property to investigate. It was at that time Kato reported seeing the limo driver.
Seconds later, Park once again called the home's intercom to which O.J. answered and alleged that he overslept and had just gotten out of the shower.
O.J. then arrived at his limousine with his bags to head to the Los Angeles airport between 11 and 11:15 PM. Simpson arrived at the airport and left for Chicago around 11:45 PM.
The bodies of Nicole and Goldman were discovered by police outside of her townhome at 12:10 PM.
Brown Simpson was discovered slumped over on her home's front steps and had been fatally stabbed several times. Nicole had seven stab wounds to her head and neck — almost decapitating her — as well as defensive wounds on her hands.
Goldman was also found fatally stabbed on the home's property. He suffered stab wounds to his neck, chest, abdomen and left thighs.
O.J. was ultimately acquitted of the double murders during the highly publicized trial. During the trial, Simpson's lawyer offered the infamous line, "If the doesn't fit, you must acquit," in reference to the glove used as evidence for the case, seen above.
While O.J. was acquitted criminally, he was found civilly liable for the deaths of Brown Simpson and Goldman in 1997. The civil case awarded her mother and Goldman's parents $33.5 million, which included $8.5 million in compensatory damages and $12.5 million in punitive damages.