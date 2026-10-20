O.J. Simpson's criminal trial for the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman, captivated the nation as it was televised daily in 1994. However, outrage erupted when Simpson was acquitted of all charges on October 3, 1995. More than 30 years later, RadarOnline.com revisits the gruesome details of the infamous murder trial through the real crime scene photos. Warning: graphic images below.

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Inside O.J. Simpson and Nicole Brown's Relationship

Source: MEGA O.J. Simpson and Nicole Brown shared two children before her death.

Simpson and Brown were married on February 2, 1985, and had two children together, Sydney and Justin. Over the course of their seven-year marriage, Brown accused the former NFL star of domestic violence on multiple occasions. Years later, Nicole's diaries unearthed horrifying details of the alleged abuse at the hands of Simpson. The two were divorced at the time of Nicole's murder. However, Simpson allegedly continued his cycle of abuse and control of Nicole until her death on June 12, 1994.

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Nicole Brown Simpson's Last Night Alive

Source: MEGA O.J. Simpson was charged with murder in 1994.

On the evening of June 12, 1994, Brown, her two children, and other members of her family attended dinner at one of their frequented restaurants, Mezzaluna, where Goldman waited tables. After dinner, she took her children for ice cream before returning to their Los Angeles townhome – which was located in the same Brentwood neighborhood as Simpson'shouse. While Brown was returning home, her sister called the restaurant around 9:15 p.m. to notify them that their mother had left her glasses at the restaurant. Due to their friendship, Goldman agreed to bring the glasses to Brown's home after work. During the same time frame, around 9 to 9:15 p.m., Brian "Kato" Kaelin, a friend of the former football pro, said that he and Simpson went to McDonald's for dinner. Kato alleged they returned to the home around 9:45 p.m.

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What Neighbors Allegedly Heard

Source: MEGA Brian Kaelin on the stand during trial.

Police estimate that between 9:45 and 9:50 p.m., Goldman left the restaurant with the glasses in a white envelope and proceeded to drop them off at her home. Around 10:15 p.m., one of Brown's neighbors, Pablo Fenjves, claimed that he heard a dog barking and cries coming from his neighbor's home. Fenjves said he was up watching TV when he heard the commotion. 10 minutes after the neighbor heard noises from Brown's nearby home, a limousine driver, Allan Park, arrived at Simpson's Brentwood home to allegedly take the former athlete to the airport. Shortly after the limousine arrived, Kato alleged he heard "three loud thumps" on the outside wall of his guest room, at around 10:40 p.m.

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Crime Scene Photos Revealed

Source: LAPD Crime scene photos reveal the blood scene after the murders.

After buzzing the home's intercom several times with no response, Park reportedly called his limousine service around 10:55 p.m. to report that Simpson was not at home. The driver was told to wait until 11:15 p.m. due to the actor's history of being late. Minutes later, just before 11, the driver alleged that he saw a figure about 6-foot tall and 220 pounds walk across the driveway toward the front of the home. Startled by the noise he heard earlier, Kato claimed he walked toward the main home of the property to investigate. It was at that time Kato reported seeing the limo driver. Seconds later, Park once again called the home's intercom, to which Simpson answered and alleged that he overslept and had just gotten out of the shower.

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Bodies Discovered

Source: LAPD Ron Goldman was 25 when he was killed.

Simpson then arrived at his limousine with his bags to head to the Los Angeles airport between 11 and 11:15 p.m. and he left for Chicago around 11:45 p.m. Brown and Goldman's bodies were discovered by police outside of her townhome at 12:10 a.m. The late mother-of-two was discovered slumped over on her home's front steps and had been fatally stabbed several times. It was later determined she had seven stab wounds to her head and neck, nearly decapitating her, as well as defensive wounds on her hands. Goldman was also found fatally stabbed on the home's property. He suffered wounds to his neck, chest, abdomen, and left thigh.

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Evidence Found at the Scene

Source: LAPD The glove found at the crime scene.

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Blood, footprints, fibers and a glove were among the evidence discovered at the brutal scene of the crime. However, during the highly publicized trial, the glove famously did not fit Simpson's hand. He was ultimately acquitted of the double murders after his lawyer offered the infamous line, "If it doesn't fit, you must acquit." While Simpson was acquitted criminally, he was found civilly liable for the deaths of Brown and Goldman in 1997. The civil case awarded her mother and Goldman's parents $33.5 million, which included $8.5 million in compensatory damages and $12.5 million in punitive damages.

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O.J. Simpson Dead at 76

Source: MEGA O.J. Simpson died after a battle with prostate cancer.