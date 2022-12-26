'I'm Holding On By A Thread': Kim Kardashian Breaks Down Crying, Talks Shielding Kids From Kanye West Co-Parenting Drama
Kim Kardashian is a tough cookie, and when it comes to protecting her children, she'll go to the ends of the earth for them — even if that means putting on a happy face in the wake of her public co-parenting drama with her ex-husband Kanye West, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Kardashians star broke down crying while discussing how hard she's tried to shield her children — North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 — from their father's off-the-wall rants and the problems they have co-parenting before and after their lengthy divorce was finalized.
"I definitely protected him [Kanye] and I still will in the eyes of my kids — for my kids. So in my home, my kids don't know anything that goes on in the outside world," Kim said on the Angie Martinez IRL podcast.
Revealing that her kids "don't know anything" about the mess surrounding their parents, Kim got emotional when she came to terms with the fact that won't always be the case.
"I'm holding on by a thread. I know I'm like so close to that not happening, but why it's still that way, I will protect that to the end of the earth for as long as I can," she vowed.
When Angie asked how none of her children knew about the challenges surrounding their parents' public divorce, Kim said she not only censors the content they watch and read inside their home, but her closest friends are teachers at the kids' school, so she has eyes and ears everywhere.
Kim began crying when comparing her father, Robert Kardashian, who died in 2003, to her ex-husband.
"I had the best dad," she said as her voice cracked. "I don't want to get too emotional but it's just been a day for me." Despite putting her best efforts into sharing custody with Kanye, Kim finally admitted, "S--- is hard. Co-parenting is really f------ hard."
The Skims mogul continued to get emotional when bringing up her late father.
"I had the best dad and I had the best memories and the greatest experience. That's all I want for my kids as long as long as they can have it, that's all I want for them," she shared between tears. "If they don't know things that are being said or what's happening in the world, why would I ever bring that energy to them?"
She ended her emotional interview by saying, "one day my kids will thank me for not bashing their dad when I could."
As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, Kim extended an olive branch when she invited Kanye to join the family for Saint's birthday celebration earlier this month. He happily accepted the invitation after accusing Kim of having an affair with NBA star Chris Paul.
Sources told us there was no truth behind Kanye's claim, adding he has an "ongoing pattern" of slut-shaming Kim.
The pair — once coined KimYe — finalized their divorce in November, agreeing to share joint custody of the children with "equal access" after he accused her of "kidnapping" Chicago on her birthday last year.