'I'm Holding On By A Thread': Kim Kardashian Breaks Down Crying, Talks Shielding Kids From Kanye West Co-Parenting Drama

"I definitely protected him [Kanye] and I still will in the eyes of my kids — for my kids. So in my home, my kids don't know anything that goes on in the outside world," Kim said on the Angie Martinez IRL podcast.

Revealing that her kids "don't know anything" about the mess surrounding their parents, Kim got emotional when she came to terms with the fact that won't always be the case.

"I'm holding on by a thread. I know I'm like so close to that not happening, but why it's still that way, I will protect that to the end of the earth for as long as I can," she vowed.