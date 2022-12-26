Mariah Carey Takes Twins To Aspen For Christmas After Begging Ex Nick Cannon To 'Carve Out' More Time For Their Kids
Mariah Carey got into the holiday spirit during a fun-filled weekend away with her 11-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, just weeks after ex-husband Nick Cannon welcomed his eleventh child.
The songstress, who earns roughly $2.5 million in annual royalties from her smash hit All I Want For Christmas, enjoyed a trip to Aspen, Colorado, with their kids for the special occasion as Cannon prepares to welcome his twelfth child sometime in 2023.
Carey surprised the duo with a ride in a reindeer-drawn sleigh on Christmas Eve, dressing for the event in a festive red bodysuit trimmed with white fur. Moroccan and Monroe were all smiles as they posed for photos alongside Santa Claus.
Earlier that day, Carey posted a snap with Monroe showing them holding up Prada bags from their "shopping spree" before watching the holiday special on CBS. The Vision of Love hitmaker was joined by her boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka, during the getaway.
RadarOnline.com exclusively learned the performer recently asked the Wild 'n Out host to "carve out" more time for their twins.
Insiders told us that she reached out to Cannon to make sure that Moroccan and Monroe are still getting to see their dad as much as possible while his family continues to grow.
"Nick thinks it's crazy wonderful having all these kids," said a source, stating that he is always putting effort into seeing each of his children shared with six different women.
Back in April, Cannon shared a rare and sweet video of Monroe dancing and lip-syncing along to one of Carey's hit songs Emotions.
The Drumline star has since joked that he had "the same vibe as Santa Clause" this year, quipping that he would be "traveling all night" to see his little ones.
On Friday, Cannon got into the holiday spirit himself, donning a red and green elf hat at a Los Angeles Mission Christmas event alongside Brittany Bell and two of their children.
Cannon welcomed his 11th child with Abby De La Rosa. They also share twins.
Right now, the entertainer is currently expecting his twelfth child with Alyssa Scott. The pair had welcomed their late son Zen Cannon in 2021, who tragically died at 5 months old after a brain cancer diagnosis.
He also co-parents a 6-month-old son with model Bre Tiesi and recently welcomed a baby girl with former Price Is Right model LaNisha Cole.