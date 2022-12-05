Mariah Carey Wants Nick Cannon To 'Carve Out' More Time With Their Twins As 'Wild 'n Out' Host Keeps Up Dad Duties With Baby #11
Mariah Carey knows her ex Nick Cannon has his hands full with baby #11 but wants the hard-working Masked Singer host to "carve out" more time to spend with their twins, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Insiders claim the All I Want for Christmas songstress asked Cannon to make sure that Moroccan and Monroe are still getting to see their dad as much as possible.
"Nick thinks it's crazy wonderful having all these kids," said a source, claiming Cannon is prepared to keep up with his busy schedule due to the needs of his growing family.
The insider said he is not only working a lot, but has to divide his attention amongst all his children.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Carey and Cannon for comment.
Cannon recently welcomed his eleventh child, a newborn daughter named Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon with Abby De La Rosa. They also share twins Zion and Zillion.
And his brood is still expanding — Cannon is expecting baby #12 sometime next year with Alyssa Scott. They also shared son Zen, who sadly died from a brain tumor.
In addition to his children with Carey, Scott and De La Rosa, he is also dad to Legendary Love with model Bre Tiesi and recently welcomed daughter Onyx Ice Cole with former Price Is Right model LaNisha Cole.
Cannon also shares sons Rise Messiah and Golden Sagon and daughter Powerful Queen with model Brittany Bell.
The Drumline star previously set the record straight on how much money he actually pays in child support each year after The US Sun estimated that he shells out $3 million.
"I definitely spend a lot more than that on my children annually," he told The Neighborhood Talk. "I don't plan to ever have to participate in the governmental system of child."
Cannon is well aware his family dynamic and lifestyle isn't for everyone, addressing critics after the arrival of his child with Cole.
"As we all know I am not easily triggered and have quite tough skin and have always been an open book but not everyone in my family has that same level of strength," he wrote in an Instagram caption. "So I pray and ask others to please project all criticism and cynicism towards ME and not the loving and precious mothers of my children."