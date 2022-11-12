Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Nick Cannon

'I Spend MORE!' Nick Cannon Debunks Claims He'll Pay $3 Million A Year In Child Support After Baby #12 Announcement

nick cannon shuts down million year child support claims spends more pp
Source: ENT24/MEGA
By:

Nov. 11 2022, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Reports claiming Nick Cannon is estimated to be paying nearly $3 million a year in child support are not accurate. The Wild 'n Out host said he "definitely" spends "more than that" on his kids annually, RadarOnline.com has learned.

It has been confirmed that Cannon is now expecting his 12th child, marking his third with Abby De La Rosa, on the heels of his recent pregnancy announcement with Alyssa Scott.

Article continues below advertisement
nick cannon shuts down million year child support claims spends more
Source: John Nacion/MEGA

Cannon and De La Rosa are already parents to twins Zillion and Zion.

As for Cannon and Scott, they are looking forward to welcoming their second child together following the tragic loss of their infant son, Zen, to brain cancer last year.

The Drumline star also shares twins Moroccan and Monroe with Mariah Carey, as well as son Golden, daughter Powerful, and son Rise with Brittany Bell.

Plus, he shares son Legendary with Bre Tiesi, and daughter Onyx with Lanisha Cole.

Article continues below advertisement

"I don't plan to ever have to participate in the governmental system of child," Cannon told The Neighborhood Talk in a statement on Friday.

The financial figure came as news broke about his constantly-growing family.

"When you have somebody like Nick Cannon, who's an extremely high-income earner, the courts in California have the right to deviate from the typical child support guidelines," California practicing family law attorney and legal expert Goldie Schon said in a report published earlier this week.

nick cannon shuts down million year child support claims spends more
Source: @CelebCandidly/ Snorlax / MEGA
Article continues below advertisement

Cannon has faced no shortage of criticism over the unconventional dynamic he has with the mothers of his children. In October, Cole revealed she was receiving disturbing death threats on social media aimed at the pair's daughter.

"Making death threats against a baby is a new low," she wrote via her Instagram Stories last month. "Some of you guys are disgusting," the new mom vented, adding, "Regardless of how you feel about my life, it's never that deep to threaten my baby."

nick cannon shuts down million year child support claims spends more
Source: MEGA
Article continues below advertisement

Cannon, who also told critics to back off, previously squashed rumors that he's not a present father due to having such a big brood in the May/June issue of Men's Health.

He said, "Contrary to popular belief, I'm probably engaged throughout my children's day, more often than the average adult can be."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2022 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.