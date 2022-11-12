'I Spend MORE!' Nick Cannon Debunks Claims He'll Pay $3 Million A Year In Child Support After Baby #12 Announcement

Reports claiming Nick Cannon is estimated to be paying nearly $3 million a year in child support are not accurate. The Wild 'n Out host said he "definitely" spends "more than that" on his kids annually, RadarOnline.com has learned.

It has been confirmed that Cannon is now expecting his 12th child, marking his third with Abby De La Rosa, on the heels of his recent pregnancy announcement with Alyssa Scott.