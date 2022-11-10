Nick Cannon Faces Backlash After Baby #12 Reveal As He's Set To Pay 'Nearly $3 Million A YEAR' In Child Support
Critics are calling out Nick Cannon after it was revealed he is expecting baby #12 amid reports he will soon be paying "nearly $3 million a year" in child support, RadarOnline.com has learned.
This week, pregnant Abby De La Rosa confirmed the Wild 'n Out host is the father of her unborn third child just days after model Alyssa Scott announced she and Cannon are expecting their second child together following the loss of their son, Zen.
Cannon shares his children with six different mothers.
He has twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey; Golden Sagon, Powerful Queen, and Rise Messiah with model Brittany Bell; Onyx Ice Cole with photographer LaNisha Cole; Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with De La Rosa and Legendary Love with model Bre Tiesi.
After learning that his family is growing again, several naysayers took to Twitter.
"Nick cannon baby announcements are like free birth control bc what the f--- you mean he's having 12 when he just announced 11th," one social media user posted.
"Imagine getting left on read in the DMs by one of these girls then you find out she willingly agreed to be 1 of nick cannon baby moms," another tweeted.
"Save some baby names for us," another tweet read.
Cannon's expanding brood will be anything but cheap, according to California practicing family law attorney and legal expert Goldie Schon, who doesn't work with him directly.
Schon told The Sun he may soon have to "pay nearly $3M a year in child support," a figure that was calculated by including several factors.
"When you have somebody like Nick Cannon, who's an extremely high-income earner, the courts in California have the right to deviate from the typical child support guidelines," the legal expert continued.
Cannon, for his part, defended his unconventional family dynamic while announcing the birth of his daughter Onyx.
"I’ve given up on attempting to define myself for the world or society but instead I’m doing the work to heal and grow into the infinite Being God ordained me to be," the TV personality wrote in September. "I pray and ask others to please project all criticism and cynicism towards ME and not the loving and precious Mothers of my children."