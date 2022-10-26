Cannon Baby #11? Alyssa Scott Pregnant With Third Child Months After Tragic Death Of Her & Nick's Son Zen

It featured Scott's 4-year-old daughter, Zeela, from a previous relationship. Her little one wore a matching blue top for the occasion.

Scott also shared son Zen with Cannon, who tragically died at just 5 months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer, a life-changing experience the Nickelodeon alum opened up about on his talk show.

"Over the weekend, I lost my youngest son to a condition called hydrocephalus … brain cancer," the TV personality tearfully shared with his audience last winter, praising Scott for being the "strongest woman" he knew throughout their trials and tribulations.