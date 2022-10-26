Kentucky Man 'Unprovoked' In Slitting Throats Of Two Strangers At Nightclub: Police
Two people had their throats slit by a man who they didn't know while hanging out at at a nightclub in Kentucky, Radar has learned.
According to court documents, Sean Coats, 37, walked up behind two strangers and slit their throats while they were hanging out at Fourth Street Live! in Louisville, Kentucky at approximately midnight on Oct. 25. The identities of the victims and their conditions were not released.
Authorities say surveillance video showed Coats walk up behind the people when he "cut their throats" with a knife. The arrest report refers to the attack as "unprovoked" and notes that it is believed the victims did not know Coats.
According to WDRB, Coats admitted to police that he was the man in the video, court documents state.
Arrest information notes that Coats told police he was "coming down off a stimulant high" when the incident took place. Patrons of Fourth Street Live! told Wave 3 that they believe the venue is typically a safe place to enjoy entertainment.
“[It’s] good atmosphere, food, drinks and stuff like that,” Asha Moorman said. “You know, they have concerts down here too. I mean, so we’re looking at it like it’s a place to just go hang out and let everything go, right? And it’s safe, that’s what you would think.”
However, a worker there, identified only as Billy, said security is often an issue at the nightclub. “As far as security goes, it’s just a lot of homeless and a lot of just problem people coming up and down through here, you know what I mean,” Billy told Wave 3. “It seems like it’s an every day issue when we’re having to shoo someone off or call security on someone where we can’t even get them to leave the restaurant.”
Louisville Metro Council President David James told the outlet that he believes the incident is part of a bigger problem in the city's downtown area. “Mental health throughout our city, throughout our state, is something that really has to be addressed,” James said. “And what that’s going to look like, I don’t know from the state level, but cities and counties definitely need some assistance.”