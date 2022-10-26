Second Woman Comes Forward With Abortion Allegations Against GOP Senate Candidate Herschel Walker, Hires Powerhouse Attorney Gloria Allred
A second woman is preparing to come forward with abortion accusations against GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker. RadarOnline.com has learned that the unnamed female has hired powerhouse women's rights attorney Gloria Allred and alleges Herschel drove her to a clinic to get an abortion when she fell pregnant with his child.
Allred will hold a press conference on Wednesday afternoon with the woman — who will be identified as Jane Doe.
"A new woman (Jane Doe) will speak today, October 26, 2022, at a press conference with her attorney, Gloria Allred, to allege that she had a romantic, intimate relationship with Herschel Walker and that he drove her to an abortion clinic to have an abortion after she became pregnant as a result of her relationship with him," Allred's office told us.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Herschel's alleged ex-lover will read a statement via Zoom, but her name and face will not be revealed. Allred also claims they have evidence to back up her accusations.
"Some of Jane Doe’s evidence in support of her romance with Mr. Walker will be revealed at the press conference," the attorney's office revealed.
This will be the second woman to come forward with abortion accusations against Herschel, who alleges to have a strong pro-life stance. The retired NFL star-turned-conservative politician has also been accused of paying for another female's abortion after she fell pregnant with this child in 2009.
According to the unnamed woman, Herschel wrote her a $700 personal check just five days after she got the abortion on September 12, 2009. She also alleged he gave her a “get well” card with his distinctive signature.
Last month, the first accuser produced all of the alleged evidence, including the $575 receipt from the abortion clinic.
Despite her alleged evidence, Herschel denied her accusations in the “strongest possible terms," calling her claims a "flat-out lie.” Following the first accuser's allegations, Donald Trump spoke out on his old friend's behalf.
“Herschel Walker is being slandered and maligned by the Fake News Media and obviously, the Democrats,” Trump said in a statement posted to his social media platform, Truth Social, in October. “Herschel has properly denied the charges against him, and I have no doubt he is correct.”
As for Herschel's family, his 22-year-old son doesn't believe him.
“I stayed silent as the atrocities committed against my mom were downplayed. I stayed silent when it came out that my father, Herschel Walker, had all these random kids across the country – none of whom he raised,” his son Christian said in a video.
“I was silent lie after lie after lie,” he continued. “The abortion card drops yesterday. It's literally his handwriting in the card. They say they have receipts, whatever. He gets on Twitter, he lies about it. Okay, I'm done.”