Second Woman Comes Forward With Abortion Allegations Against GOP Senate Candidate Herschel Walker, Hires Powerhouse Attorney Gloria Allred

Allred will hold a press conference on Wednesday afternoon with the woman — who will be identified as Jane Doe.

"A new woman (Jane Doe) will speak today, October 26, 2022, at a press conference with her attorney, Gloria Allred, to allege that she had a romantic, intimate relationship with Herschel Walker and that he drove her to an abortion clinic to have an abortion after she became pregnant as a result of her relationship with him," Allred's office told us.