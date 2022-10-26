Instagram Model Says She Called FBI On Blac Chyna After Alleged ‘Hostage' Situation At Reality Star’s Home
Instagram model Ava Louise has fired back at Blac Chyna after receiving a legal letter from the reality star’s legal team, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to a legal letter sent by Ava’s lawyer to Chyna’s team, obtained by RadarOnline.com, the IG influencer has refused to back down from claims she made this week.
As we previously reported, Ava claimed a horrific night at Chyna’s in a bombshell TikTok posted this week. She said Chyna reached out to her on Instagram and they struck up a conversation.
Hours later, she said Chyna invited her over to her home at 4 AM in the morning. Ava said she was forced to sign an NDA and then held hostage for 6 hours inside the home.
“She kept telling me that I had to stay until 10 a.m. because that’s when [her daughter] was going to be out of the home and she was going to go crazy on me at 10 a.m. She kept saying things like that,” Louise said. The model said Chyna called a woman named Louise who worked in the escorting business.
Chyna said the woman said she would make a “good product.” Ava said she was eventually able to escape from the home.
Days later, Chyna’s legal team fired off a cease and desist to Ava about TikTok claiming the allegations were false.
“Demand is hereby made that you immediately cease and desist from publishing all false and defamatory statements” about Chyna, the letter read.
The letter said “[Chyna] will not stand by idly and allow you to defame her in order to increase your social media platform.”
“This is an extremely serious matter, and you are now on notice that you must immediately retract all these false statements and never again knowingly publicize any other false or dispersing statements” about Chyna.
However, Ava is not backing down from her claims. Her lawyer said, “Ava stands by her account of what happened during the encounter with Ms. White. She has been consistent in her position of the events to friends, associates, and law enforcement, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation (“FBI”) and the Los Angeles Police Department (“LAPD”).”
Ava’s attorney said the incident with Chyna happened on August 10, 2022. “During the encounter, it became increasingly clear to Ava that Ms. White had no intention on discussing a professional collaboration, but rather she was being set up for involvement in some type of non-consensual sexual encounter or sex-for-money scheme. Ms. White and her associates made numerous references to terms such as “bottom bitch” and “fish,” which Ava later learned pertained to the sex trafficking trade,” he said.
The lawyer said Ava believed she would have been the victim of a “sex crime” or “been set up to engage in sexual acts for money if she had been unable to get away from the premises.”
He said Ava was so “upset and shaken by the events that she contacted the FBI Sex Trafficking Hotline within hours of the incident.”
He added, “Ava made an official report with the FBI on the following day.”
Chyna has yet to respond.