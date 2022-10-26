Instagram Model Says She Called FBI On Blac Chyna After Alleged ‘Hostage' Situation At Reality Star’s Home

However, Ava is not backing down from her claims. Her lawyer said, “Ava stands by her account of what happened during the encounter with Ms. White. She has been consistent in her position of the events to friends, associates, and law enforcement, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation (“FBI”) and the Los Angeles Police Department (“LAPD”).”

Ava’s attorney said the incident with Chyna happened on August 10, 2022. “During the encounter, it became increasingly clear to Ava that Ms. White had no intention on discussing a professional collaboration, but rather she was being set up for involvement in some type of non-consensual sexual encounter or sex-for-money scheme. Ms. White and her associates made numerous references to terms such as “bottom bitch” and “fish,” which Ava later learned pertained to the sex trafficking trade,” he said.