Blac Chyna’s Ex-Friend Drops Lawsuit Accusing Rob Kardashian Of Dropping The N-Word & Threatening To Hire A Hitman

Blac Chyna’s ex-friend Pilot Jones has dropped his lawsuit against the model and her ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian over claims they outed him as bisexual and leaked his private information online.

Radar has obtained court documents that show Jones has dismissed all claims against Chyna and Kardashian. The lawsuit was originally brought in 2017 after Jones claimed the then-couple lost it on him after an old photo of him kissing Chyna was published on Radar when she was about to give birth to Kardashian's first child.