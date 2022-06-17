Rob Kardashian To Show Jury Blac Chyna’s Explicit Leaked Tape As Part Of Defense

Rob Kardashian plans to drag his ex-fiancé Blac Chyna in court by showing a jury a series of racy videos of her — to defend himself against accusations he leaked private photos of her.

According to court documents obtained by Radar, Rob has now submitted a lengthy list of the evidence he plans to show the jury in court. The reclusive ex-reality star plans to try and paint Chyna as someone who has no problem showing skin.