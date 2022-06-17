Scandal-Stricken Ezra Miller Hit With New Restraining Order After 'Pressing Up Against' Non-Binary Child, 12

Ezra Miller can't seem to stay out of trouble.

The scandal-stricken Flash star, 29, has been hit with a new restraining order after being accused of acting inappropriately around a mother and her 12-year-old non-binary child, Radar has learned.

Back in February, Miller — who uses they/them pronouns — allegedly pressed up against the unidentified minor and threatened their mom with a gun after accusing her of cultural appropriation.