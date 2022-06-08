Ezra Miller Accused Of Grooming Young Fan As Parents Beg Court For Protective Order

Ezra Miller has been accused of grooming a young fan, and now the fan’s parents are asking a court for a protective order against the troubled actor, Radar has learned.

In a disturbing development just weeks after the 29-year-old The Flash actor was arrested two separate times for harassment and assault in Hawaii, the embattled star is now being accused of “taking control” over a female fan named Tokata Iron Eyes who Miller first met when Tokata was just 12-years-old.