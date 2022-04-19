'The Flash' Star Ezra Miller Arrested For Second-Degree Assault In Hawaii

Actor Ezra Miller is continuing to act up while staying down in Hawaii and has been arrested for a second time in weeks.

According to a local report, the 29-year-old Flash star was arrested earlier today on Hawaii Island on a second-degree assault charge.

Sources say police were called to a home in Pahoa after Miller became "irate" when a friend asked him to leave. He is accused of throwing a chair at a woman inside the pad. The alleged victim had a half-inch cut to her forehead.