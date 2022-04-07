Ezra Miller Slapped With Legal Papers By Couple Who Accuse Him Of Harassment

The three were getting along until after Miller came back to their place following being released from jail. The couple claim he burst into their bedroom shouting at them.

The filing reads, "[Ezra] burst into the bedroom of the Petitioners and threatened [husband] saying "I will bury you and your s--- wife."

"[Ezra] stole the passport of [wife] and the wallet which included SS card, driver license, bank cards, among other things of [husband.]" Sources close to the couple claim they have taken the matter to the police but have yet to have their items returned," the petition alleges.