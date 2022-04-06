Ezra Miller’s Future As 'Flash' In Jeopardy Following Harassment Arrest
Actor Ezra Miller's recent arrest has caused studio execs to be concerned and an emergency meeting was recently held.
Rolling Stone broke the story, Warner Bros and DC staff meet on March 30 days after Miller was taken into custody in Hawaii.
The topic at hand was whether they wanted to move forward with projects that featured Miller. At the end, the group decided they wanted to press pause on all films.
The outlet claims the studio has a year before they have to decide whether they want to make a sequel to The Flash. The first film is scheduled to be released in June 2023 after multiple delays.
A source told Rolling Stone Miller was a problem on the set of The Flash. An insider claims the actor had "frequent meltdowns" on set. The incidents did not involve Miller yelling or being violent.
“Ezra would get a thought in [their] head and say, ‘I don’t know what I’m doing,'” the source revealed.
As Radar previously reported, Miller has been facing legal troubles down in Hawaii. He was arrested on March 28 after losing it with two people singing karaoke at a local bar.
Law enforcement claims the 29-year-old star became agitated and started yelling obscenities at the duo. He allegedly proceeded to grab the microphone from the woman and lung at the man.
He was released on a $500 bond.
Days later, a married couple filed a restraining order against Miller. Sources say they had allowed the actor to live with them for over a week.
The husband allegedly was the one who bailed Miller out. Hours after he was released, the man claims Miller lost it on him and his wife.
In the petition, the husband claims Miller burst into their bedroom yelling “I will burry [sic] you and your s--- wife.”
In court docs, the couple also accused Miller of stealing a bunch of their personal items. The judge signed off on a temporary restraining order and a hearing has been set on whether to make it permanent.
Radar broke the story, Miller was recently charged with two counts of disorderly conduct and harassment over his arrest.