Judge Orders Ezra Miller To Stay Away From Couple Who Accuse Actor Of Harassment, Turn Over Guns

We're told the couple — who we have decided not to name —met the actor while he was in town. They ended up inviting him to stay with them at their home.

Sources say the husband claims he was driving Ezra around town and helping him with errands for 8 days. He allegedly witnessed the star get into multiple altercations during the week that ended up with Ezra being arrested on Monday morning.

As we previously reported, the star was taken into custody on charges of disorderly conduct and harassment after an incident in Hilo.