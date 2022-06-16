Rob Kardashian To Blac Chyna: Don’t You Dare Tell The Jury How Rich I Am!
Rob Kardashian has rushed back to court pleading with the judge not to allow his ex-fiancée, Blac Chyna, to tell a jury how wealthy he is — fearing it could turn them against him.
According to court documents obtained by Radar, the 35-year-old reclusive reality star demanded his “financial condition” not be talked about unless the jury finds him guilty of malice or fraud.
Chyna sued Rob for posting explicit photos of her to his 9 million followers after their 2017 breakup. The former Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been working overtime to have the case dismissed before trial — but has failed at every stop.
The exes are scheduled to face off later this month for trial.
In his new motion, Rob said he doesn’t believe the jury should hear about how rich before a verdict is reached because it could influence their decision.
Chyna has yet to respond to Rob’s request nor has a judge ruled.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last week, Rob went to court asking the judge to enforce a settlement agreement he claimed to have reached with Chyna.
Kris Jenner’s son said Chyna agreed to drop her case against him if he helped her get out of another lawsuit, they are named defendants.
In the other case, filed by Chyna’s friend Pilot Jones, the former couple is accused of leaking Jones' private information online and threatening him harm. Jones said Rob even threatened to hire a hitman after becoming enraged by photos that leaked of Jones kissing Chyna.
Chyna fired back claiming they only had a “draft” settlement, and nothing was official.
Chyna’s lawyer Lynne Ciani said Rob was “desperately” seeking to avoid going to trial.
Ciani said there was “no mutually signed settlement agreement.”
Chyna also accused Rob and his team of trying to trash her by leaking false stories to TMZ.
“[Rob’s] counsel then filed inaccurate statements regarding settlement negotiations in the public record. [Chyna] will not allow [Rob] to spread lies about her in the press and will present the truth in court records regarding what are now nonconfidential settlement discussions,” her motion read.
The judge has yet to rule on Rob’s motion.