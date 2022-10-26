Judge Allows Anne Heche's Son Homer, 20, To Remove Late Actress’ Property From Her Apartment, Refuses To Let Him Collect Income
A Los Angeles judge has ruled Anne Heche’s son Homer, 20, will be allowed to collect her personal property left in her rental apartment but did not grant him the power to collect her income, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a hearing was held on Tuesday where the judge heard arguments from Homer and Anne’s ex James Tupper.
James has a son named Atlas, 13, whom he shared with Anne. Homer and Atlas are the only beneficiaries of the estate which is worth an estimated $400k to $2 million.
After Anne’s death, Homer and his lawyer filed documents seeking to become the administrator of the estate. He said his mother did not leave behind a will.
James objected to the request claiming the actress had sent him a will via email in 2011 — that named him as the executor the estate.
The email read, “My wishes are that all of my assets go to the control of Mr. James Tupper to be used to raise my children and then given to the children. They will be divided equally among our children, currently Homer Heche Laffoon and Atlas Heche-Tipper, and their portion given to each when they are the age of 25.”
Homer said the email is not valid because it was never signed by his mother.
The judge said recently he was inclined to side with Homer on the matter. A hearing was set for November 30 to finalize the matter.
However, days ago, Homer rushed to court asking to expand his authority to handle matters. He said his mom had items in her apartment that “needs to be moved out of the apartment as soon as possible in order to avoid additional fees, costs and possible loss to the estate.”
Further, he said wanted the court to allow him to “take possession of money or other property of the estate.”
Homer said the powers would allow him to “collect all claims, rents and other income belonging to the estate;” “commence and maintain or defend suits and other legal proceedings;” and “request and receive copies of [the estate’s] financial records.”
In the filing he also wanted permission to “manage, perform and enforce the rights and interests” pertaining to Heche’s forthcoming book, Call Me Anne.
James objected to the request and accused Homer of rushing to court without even consulting him.
He accused Homer of acting in a “hostile manner towards Atlas and has refused to communicate with him or his representatives at all.” At the recent hearing, the judge ruled that Homer can take possession of the personal property of the estate and preserve it from damage. However, the power is granted for the sole purpose of storing the personal property.
“The property shall be moved to a storage facility, with pictures taken of all property, an inventory provided within 5 days,” the judge wrote.
The judge did not allow Homer to collect all rents, and other incomes owed to the estate. However, he did give him permission to file Anne’s tax records, obtain her bank records and handle all matters related to her memoir.
The court noted James’ objection. The court did scold Homer a bit noting that his “emergency” motion could have been heard at the scheduled hearing in November.
The judge also noted, “The Court urges counsel (who are experienced on both sides) to communicate with one another by telephone or video conference where possible which may avoid the need for judicial intervention.”
Homer and James will face off once again next month.