Anne Heche’s Ex James Tupper Rushes Back To Court After Her 20-Year-Old Son Demands More ‘Authority’ Over Late Actress’ Estate

Homer said his mother died without a will. James said his ex had emailed him a copy of a will in 2011 during their relationship.

The email read, “My wishes are that all of my assets go to the control of Mr. James Tupper to be used to raise my children and then given to the children. They will be divided equally among our children, currently Homer Heche Laffoon and Atlas Heche-Tipper, and their portion given to each when they are the age of 25.”

Homer argued the email wasn’t valid because his mother did not sign it. He also said the actress had a tendency to send similar emails in times of distress.