Kim Kardashian Reunites With Ivanka Trump, Releases Statement As Ex Kanye West Faces Backlash Over Anti-Semitic Remarks

Later on, the Yeezy designer — who was recently dropped by notable fashion brands Vogue and Balenciaga — appeared to realize the weight of his words.

"I will say I'm sorry for the people that I hurt with the defcon [comment] — the confusion that I caused. I feel like I caused hurt and confusion," he said. "And I'm sorry for the families of the people that had nothing to do with the trauma that I had been through."

RadarOnline.com exclusively reported last week that Ye's new divorce lawyers recently kick-started his lingering divorce process, bringing the exes much closer to finalizing their split.