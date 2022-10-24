'He Isn't A Primetime Star': CNN's Jake Tapper Draws LOWEST Ratings Yet, Insiders Fearful Chris Licht's Golden Boy 'Lacks Showman's Spark'

Network spies claim the talk behind Tapper's back is he's "not a natural performer" and has "no innate instincts as an entertainer or showman," skills that make other primetime hosts successful.

"Maddow was bursting with life and ideas and energy and stories. O’Reilly was bursting with bile and anger and an instinct for mud wrestling and the jugular. Larry King was bursting with schmaltz and showbiz and Sammy Glick and an insider’s love of gossip. … [Tapper] isn’t a primetime star in any sense. He’s not a natural performer. And he has no innate instincts as an entertainer or showman. It’s all an intellectual calculation. You can see the gears grinding. ‘Turn. Look at other camera. Deliver clever line,'" one TV veteran told Puck News.