Tory Lanez Petition For Appeal Close To Reaching 25k Signature Goal Days After Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Verdict
Tory Lanez's family, friends, and fans banned together and are close to reaching a 25k signature goal on a petition demanding the rapper's appeal after a jury found him guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Tory faces more than 20 years behind bars for the July 2020 incident.
The Change.org petition titled Appeal Tory Lanez Verdict Immediately took aim at the music industry — including Jay-Z's label Roc Nation — and the jury, claiming the men and women who convicted Tory guilty on all 3 felony firearm counts were reckless with their decision. The petition also declared Tory a "sacrificial lamb."
Calling the weeks-long trial a "circus of speculation, insufficient evidence, inconsistencies, and drunken memories [that] left us without much moral certainty of any truth," Tory's fans questioned the motive behind the case.
"Was this case taken because of a political pressure to fake protect black women? African-Americans went along with hashtags that didn't protect anyone & instead caused division between black women and black men," it read.
The petition was launched almost immediately after the guilty verdict was read on Friday and, as of this post, is sitting pretty at just over 23k signatures, with the total increasing every second.
The creator made it clear: "This petition is not to tear down nor chatise [sic] Megan Thee Stallion, but it is about asking our justice system to do the right thing.
"And the injustice for one of us is an injustice for us all. Simply, the case against Tory Lanez deserves a more thorough investigation. Appeal his case and grant him a fair trial."
- Tory Lanez’s Father Blames Jay-Z & Roc Nation In Fiery Speech Outside Court After His Son Was Found Guilty Of Shooting Megan Thee Stallion
- Tory Lanez Found Guilty Of Shooting Megan Thee Stallion, Facing 24 Years Behind Bars
- Tory Lanez Trial: Prosecutors Launch Investigation Into Megan Thee Stallion's Missing Bodyguard, Allege Witness Intimidation
As RadarOnline.com reported, the Sorry 4 What rapper was found guilty of all three charges against him, including felony negligent discharge of a firearm, assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded and unregistered firearm on Friday.
Tory denied shooting Megan — but the WAP rapper emotionally took the stand, revealing she wished he would have killed her after years of fallout for her accusations.
After the verdict, Tory's dad unloaded on Jay-Z outside the courtroom, pushing a wild theory that Roc Nation and its CEO played a role in his son's conviction.