Tory Lanez’s Father Blames Jay-Z & Roc Nation In Fiery Speech Outside Court After His Son Was Found Guilty Of Shooting Megan Thee Stallion

“Jay-Z, let me speak to you. Because my son refused to sign a Roc Nation deal with you. And Desiree Perez you wicked witch, you snitch,” he added before bringing up an old court case of hers.

He then issued a warning, “We don’t shoot you with guns, but we know exactly how to bring you down in spirit.” A young girl with the group then shouted, “Roc nation tried to mess with my brother’s reputation.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Lanez was remanded into custody after the jury’s verdict was read in court. He is set to be sentenced next month and is facing 24 years in prison.