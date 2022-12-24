Tory Lanez’s Father Blames Jay-Z & Roc Nation In Fiery Speech Outside Court After His Son Was Found Guilty Of Shooting Megan Thee Stallion
Tory Lanez’s father pushed a wild theory that Jay-Z and Roc Nation played some role in his son being found guilty, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a video obtained by The Shade Room, Lanez’s father spoke to media as he left court moments after the rapper was found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion.
He said, “I just stood here in this Los Angeles and witnessed the worst miscarriage of justice that this world has ever seen. You want to know how I feel, I’ll tell you exactly how I feel.”
He then named Megan’s lawyer Alex Spiro and Desiree Perez the COO of Roc Nation. Lanez’s father then said, “And the whole wicked system of Roc Nation, including you Jay-Z. Megan is signed to Roc Nation.
Lanez’s father then started claiming certain witnesses were in cahoots with prosecutors.
“I’ve seen so much evidence buried in this. I know exactly what the public will say,” he said. He believed people would brush him off and say he was only defending Lanez because he was his father — which he said wasn’t true.
He said he was “calling on all the young brothers to rise up … because your sons have been done dirty.”
Multiple members of Lanez’s team stood behind the father. One woman shouted, “Free Tory” as the father spoke.
Lanez’s dad added, “It’s not over, god does not lose.” A woman close to him said, “It’s just begun.”
He continued, “This court system is not for justice. It’s about wins and losses.”
“Jay-Z, let me speak to you. Because my son refused to sign a Roc Nation deal with you. And Desiree Perez you wicked witch, you snitch,” he added before bringing up an old court case of hers.
He then issued a warning, “We don’t shoot you with guns, but we know exactly how to bring you down in spirit.” A young girl with the group then shouted, “Roc nation tried to mess with my brother’s reputation.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Lanez was remanded into custody after the jury’s verdict was read in court. He is set to be sentenced next month and is facing 24 years in prison.