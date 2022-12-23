Tory Lanez Found Guilty Of Shooting Megan Thee Stallion, Facing 24 Years Behind Bars

The Sorry 4 What rapper was originally charged with a felony count of assault with a semi-automatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle when Megan accused him of shooting her in the foot after they left Kylie Jenner's house party.

Tory denied shooting Megan — but the WAP rapper emotionally took the stand last week, revealing she wished he would have killed her after years of fallout for her accusations.