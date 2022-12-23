Tory Lanez Found Guilty Of Shooting Megan Thee Stallion, Facing 24 Years Behind Bars
Tory Lanez was found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion during an alleged altercation in July 2020, RadarOnline.com can report. The rapper was reportedly remanded into custody and his family had an outburst in court as the verdict was read.
The trial started just 10 days ago inside a Los Angeles court.
He is facing 24 years behind bars.
The Sorry 4 What rapper was originally charged with a felony count of assault with a semi-automatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle when Megan accused him of shooting her in the foot after they left Kylie Jenner's house party.
Tory denied shooting Megan — but the WAP rapper emotionally took the stand last week, revealing she wished he would have killed her after years of fallout for her accusations.
On Wednesday, Deputy District Attorney Alexander Bott said the case was about "a guy who shot a girl, then apologized for it."
Last week, the jury heard explosive audio from Megan's ex-best friend Kelsey Harris' police interview that took place earlier this year.
Despite claiming her memory of the alleged shooting was foggy, Kelsey told law enforcement that she saw Tory firing his gun at the Houston rapper.
She said that she got into an argument with Tory in the vehicle when he made fun of Megan after the trio left Kylie's home — but things escalated when Megan began hurling insults at Tory's career.
- Tory Lanez Trial: Prosecutors Launch Investigation Into Megan Thee Stallion's Missing Bodyguard, Allege Witness Intimidation
- Megan Thee Stallion's Bodyguard Who Was Set To Testify In Tory Lanez Trial Goes Missing
- Megan Thee Stallion's Ex-BFF Kelsey CAUGHT ON TAPE Telling Cops She Saw Tory Lanez Shoot 'WAP' Rapper
Kelsey alleged she and Megan got out of the car, and she immediately heard gunshots. After the second or third one, Kelsey claimed she turned around and saw Tory firing shots from the front seat of the vehicle in Megan's direction.
When police arrived at the scene, Megan told them she stepped on glass.
The girls allegedly got back into the vehicle and Kelsey sent a text message to Megan's security, saying, "911. Tory shot Meg." As RadarOnline.com reported, the rapper's security guard was supposed to give his testimony and went MIA in the final hour.