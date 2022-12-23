Dog The Bounty Hunter's 'Nephew' Justin Bihag Writing Shocking Tell-All Book About Estranged Relationship With Reality TV Star 'Uncle'
Dog The Bounty Hunter’s ‘nephew’ Justin Bihag has been writing a no-holds-barred tell-all book about his reality television life — which will spill some ugly truths about his days chasing bad guys with the famed bounty hunter and shocking details about their now fractured relationship, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
Bihag, 39, who refers to Dog as his “Uncle” tells RadarOnline.com that the book titled The Right Side will set the record straight about the falling out with Dog following the 2019 death of his beloved aunt, Beth Chapman, at age 51.
Since Beth’s death, Bihag claims he and his mother, Moon Angell, have been ostracized by Dog and his daughter, Lyssa Chapman, after a series of public spats fueled by what he says are lies.
"I want people to see what really happened,” Bihag tells RadarOnline.com. "I'm tired! I'm fed up and I'm going to let people know about everything. You can’t just push me under the rug."
"Ever since Auntie [Beth] died everything is a f------ mess. This empire [Dog] created is going to s---! It's sad,” he said.
The family fighting started after Beth’s death from throat cancer and when Bihag and Angell moved into Dog’s home in Colorado to help him deal with life without his wife.
An outraged Lyssa went on a Twitter warpath accusing Angell of shacking up with her father.
Bihag said the false narrative turned him and his mom into public pariahs. Dog and Angell went on the Dr. Oz show where he proposed to Angell, but later said it wasn’t real. The interview upset Dog’s family.
"Everybody knows and Lyssa knows my mom and I were very loyal to Beth way before the show even happened,” Bihag told RadarOnline.com. "We've always been by Beth's side. So, after Beth's passing, we were there to have their back like we always have done."
"You can only imagine how much s--- she got from doing the Dr. Oz show and all of a sudden everybody is making it like she's going to marry Uncle Dog!” he added. “That was never the idea. And Lyssa was jam-packing the media 'How could this b---- be with my dad?’ She wasn’t. Look at our history – we always showed up when Beth needed us...it’s just a big b------- thing that I am going to make clear in this book."