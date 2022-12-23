Dog The Bounty Hunter's 'Nephew' Justin Bihag Writing Shocking Tell-All Book About Estranged Relationship With Reality TV Star 'Uncle'

Dog The Bounty Hunter’s ‘nephew’ Justin Bihag has been writing a no-holds-barred tell-all book about his reality television life — which will spill some ugly truths about his days chasing bad guys with the famed bounty hunter and shocking details about their now fractured relationship, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Bihag, 39, who refers to Dog as his “Uncle” tells RadarOnline.com that the book titled The Right Side will set the record straight about the falling out with Dog following the 2019 death of his beloved aunt, Beth Chapman, at age 51.