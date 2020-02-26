Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Duane Chapman Pays Tribute To Late Wife Beth With Shirt Designed In Her Honor His post comes days after his emotional Valentine’s Day message.

Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman paid tribute to late wife Beth Chapman by designing a T-shirt in her honor.

The reality star, 67, shared a photo of him and daughter Cecily Chapman holding the black tee — which features the words “For Beth” — on his Instagram on Tuesday, December 25.

“Family! with my beautiful daughter Cecily,” he captioned the shot.

The father-daughter dup teamed up with the eco-friendly apparel company One Love One Tribe to design the tee. It is part of a collection of shirts, hats, leggings, sports bras and more.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Beth died of throat cancer on June 26, 2019. She was 51. Since then, Duane has publicly mourned his wife’s passing and often posts tributes to her on social media.

On February 2, he shared a shot of him kissing Beth. “I sure miss you today !!” he wrote.

On Valentine’s Day, he posted a photo of her on Instagram, writing: “How I wish upon a star where are YOU BETH WHERE ARE YOU !!”

He then shared various other posts about his late wife. “Dear Beth I went to CHURCH LAST NIGHT I AM NOT AFRAID ANYMORE LOVE YOU !!!!” he captioned one.

Though Duane told Radar in an exclusive interview that he needs to start dating again because he’s lonely, he’s accepted that no one will ever replace his beloved Beth.