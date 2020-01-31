Duane Chapman’s Daughter Lyssa Arrested For Harassment After Nasty Tweets About His New Girlfriend

Duane Chapman’s Daughter Lyssa Arrested For Harassment After Nasty Tweets About His New Girlfriend ‘I tried to follow my dreams but now I have multiple restraining orders,’ post reads.

Duane “Dog” Chapman’s daughter Lyssa was arrested for harassment in Hawaii.

Officer Erick Tanuvasa of the Honolulu Police Department confirmed to RadarOnline.com that the outspoken daughter of the Dog The Bounty Hunter star, 66, was taken in on Thursday, January 30, at 10 p.m. in Kaneohe, and booked for harassment and resisting arrest. She’s was bailed out at 10:30 p.m.

“She posted $500 bail for harassing a police officer and a $100 bail for resisting arrest. Charges are pending her upcoming court case,” Tanuvasa added.

Lyssa’s arrest comes hours after she tweeted a cryptic post, seemingly referencing her recent family drama.

“I tried to follow my dreams but now I have multiple restraining orders,” the post reads.

As Radar previously reported, Lyssa, 32, blasted her father’s new girlfriend, Moon Angell, in a series of now-deleted tweets earlier this month. Among other things, she accused the woman — who is actually Duane’s son’s ex — of betraying the family by pursuing her dad just months after Beth Chapman’s death.

“If someone who met your family by dating your brother, tried to date your father after your step- mom died what would you do ? If you went to your mothers closet and saw she moved all her clothes and replaced them with her own, what would you do ? #ItsNotWhenOrWhyItsWho,” Lyssa tweeted. “Any person who moves in on a man weeks after losing his wife, who you were supposed to be a ‘friend’ to, Is the lowest scum on the planet-Which for you wasn’t that far of a step down from where you were before. God will get you MARY!!!”

Radar reported that Moon, 53, has not only been close to the family for years, but also served as a bridesmaid in Doug’s 2004 wedding to Beth. The women were close friends, and for a while, Moon worked as Beth’s assistant. Still, sources say Beth warned her kids about Moon’s bad intentions.

“Happiness is granted to all, and all I wish is happiness for my family,” Lyssa continued. “When a person who has ill intentions, that my mother specifically warned me about before her passing tries to enter, the war is on. The devil ALWAYS goes for the weakest link. Not today satan.”

“My dad is a GROWN A** MAN,” she wrote in another angry tweet. “His money. His dynasty. But you can guarantee that my name is not going down in history as a person who supported this.”

Readers know Duane’s longtime wife Beth died on June 26, 2019, following a battle with stage 2 throat cancer. Weeks later, Duane told Radar in an exclusive interview that he was ready to date again, mostly because he was very lonely. Still, he insisted there would never be another Mr. Dog.

Earlier this week, Duane shocked fans by proposing to Moon during an interview with Dr. Oz. A source close to the pair, however, told Radar they are not engaged.