Duane 'Dog' Chapman Says He's Ready To Date Again 6 Months After Wife's Death: 'I'm Very Lonely' 'I have to find a way to move on,' he says after daughter's angry claims he has a GF.

Duane “Dog The Bounty Hunter” Chapman is ready to date again nearly seven months since his beloved wife, Beth, passed away, but the reality star insists in an exclusive interview with RadarOnline.com he’s not romantically involved with his late love’s longtime assistant, Moon Angell.

Duane, 66, told Radar that despite the rumors he’s dating Moon, she’s just a friend who has been there helping him get through the death of his wife.

“She has just been so good to me. I’ll get really emotional and find myself getting into a dark hole and she will tell me to suck it up,” Duane explained. “So it’s been good having her by my side.”

Moon was Beth’s administrative assistant for over 20 years.

Meanwhile, however, Duane’s daughter, Lyssa Chapman took to social media to express her concerns that Moon has ulterior motives.

If someone who met your family by dating your brother, tried to date your father after your step- mom died what would you do ? If you went to your mothers closet and saw she moved all her clothes and replaced them with her own, what would you do ? #ItsNotWhenOrWhyItsWho — Lyssa Chapman (@BabyLyssaC) January 7, 2020

“If someone who met your family by dating your brother, tried to date your father after your step-mom died what would you do?” She wrote on Twitter Monday. “If you went to your mothers closet and saw she moved all her clothes and replaced them with her own, what would you do.”

Nonetheless, Duane reiterated that they were just friends but that he is ready to get back into the dating game after a deep sense of loneliness since his wife lost her battle to cancer on June 26, 2019.

“I’m very lonely,” he told Radar. “Beth [and I] talked about death and I’d say, ‘you know Beth, I’ll never get married and I’ll never have a girlfriend again.’ She’s like ‘shut up. You will too. You need a woman beside you.'”

“I’m the kind of guy that has to have a woman around me. There will never another Mrs. Dog,” a choked up Duane told Radar exclusively. “But I have to find a way to move on. I’m so lonely right now. I’m just really lonely.”

Fans know Moon and Lyssa’s public feud began weeks ago, when the two of them were going at one another on Twitter in a since-deleted tweet.

“You’re disgusting woman,” Lyssa said to Moon on social media. “Any person who moves in on a man weeks after losing his wife, who you were supposed to be a ‘friend’ to, Is the lowest scum on the planet-Which for you wasn’t that far of a step down from where you were before. God will get you MARY !!!”

Duane’s decision to jump back in the dating pool isn’t completely supported by those closest to him, sources tell Radar exclusively, adding they “feel it is too soon,” while others believe Dog should be concentrating on his family. Duane Chapman Admits He’s Seeing ’Shrink’ After Beth’s Death

Insiders close to the family reveal loved ones are skeptical of Moon’s intentions and claim she was “always scheming to get with Dog and the moment Beth died, she started to worm her way in on him”

Before the holidays, Duane admitted to spending Christmas alone for the first time this year since his children were away. Duance added that he has been keeping himself distracted with his work and his new show Dog’s Most Wanted. Despite this, he is ready for another distraction.

“I see myself dating again. I am a human being. I don’t ever remember being single,” he admitted. “And of course what do you do now, you go to the bars. I can’t drink. I’ll be in jail. I really can’t drink without Beth being around, because I’ll get in trouble. But I’ll probably end up dating soon.”

“I’m Dog The Bounty Hunter. I think I will not get married, but I think I will have a girlfriend who will sleep next to me,” he added. “But they got to know the whole story. They got to know about Beth. It has to be a certain person.”

As Radar readers know, Beth was diagnosed with stage 2 throat cancer in September 2017. She initially went into remission, but the disease later spread to her lungs, resulting in a stage 4 diagnosis. On June 22, 2019 while filming their new show, Dog’s Most Wanted, she was hospitalized and placed in a medically-induced coma. She died four days later from complications at the age of 51.

Doug said goodbye to his beloved in a beautiful Hawaiian memorial service, and later, in a Colorado funeral, surrounded by their family.