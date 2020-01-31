Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Who Is Moon Angell? All The Details About Dog The Bounty Hunter’s New Love

Who Is Moon Angell? All The Details About Dog The Bounty Hunter’s New Love

Who Is Moon Angell? All The Details About Dog The Bounty Hunter’s New Love Doug’s girlfriend is son’s ex, was a bridesmaid in his wedding to Beth Chapman.

Duane “Dog” Chapman shocked fans by going public with his new girlfriend, Moon Angell, and proposing to her on air during an appearance on the Dr. Oz show this week. His daughter voiced her anger in a series of now-deleted tweets, and now, the world has been left wondering who Duane’s mystery woman is.

As RadarOnline.com has learned, Moon, 53, is a longtime friend of the Chapman family, and the ex-girlfriend of Duane’s son!

Duane, 66, is dad to sons Christopher, Duane Lee, Leland, Wesley, James Robert, Nicholas, Dominic, Garry and Tucker. His son Zebediah died days after his birth. The Dog The Bounty Hunter star is also dad to daughters Lyssa, Barbara Katie and Bonnie. It’s unclear which son Moon — whose real name is Mary — previously dated.

Apart her romance with Duane’s son, Moon was also best friends with Beth Chapman, Duane’s late wife. Moon reportedly worked as an assistant for Beth for several years, and the two became so close that Moon served as Beth’s bridesmaid in her wedding to Duane! The stars said, “I do” in 2004.

On Her Instagram, Moon describes herself as a Hollywood assistant, model scout, body building judge and bounty hunter for Dog The Bounty Hunter.

Throughout the years, Moon remained close to Beth and Duane, often posting photos of them on her Instagram with loving quotes about the importance of family and friends. She also posted shots of Duane with a boy that Moon calls her “son.”

When Beth got diagnosed with stage 2 throat cancer, Moon shared various posts about her, always gushing about her and rooting for her recovery.

When Beth died on June 26, 2019, at age 51, Moon attended her memorial service in Hawaii, with Doug and the rest of the family.

“I will never forget being part of THIS day … ‘member what i told you B? ANGELIC … you looked sooooo ANGELIC!!!! ‘course w/a lil mischievous in there ta’boot. HA, you was alllllllways make’n us laugh till our bellies ached! SUCH AN AMAAAAAAAAZE’n WOMAN … THE WHOLLLLLLLE WORLD IS REACH’n OUT TO YOU BETH’I … WE LOVVVVVVE YOU,” she captioned a shot of Beth on her Instagram, two months after her death.

Sources say that before her death, Beth warned her kids of Moon’s bad intentions and predicted that she would pursue Duane.

In December 2019, rumors of a romance between Moon and Doug began circling the web, and to make matters worse, the two were very public about spending the holidays together.

“Jealous people can be soooooo WRONG & CRUEL about you but you know what … FUKK’M!!!!,” Moon captioned an Instagram shot on December 26, 2019, of Duane drinking wine with a group of friends.

Duane shared the same photo on his account. At that time, he told Radar in an exclusive interview that he was ready to dive into the dating pool again, but that no matter what, there would never be another Mrs. Chapman.