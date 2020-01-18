Duane Chapman's Daughter Lyssa Slams Him As 'Fake' Amid Feud Over His New Woman

Duane Chapman's Daughter Lyssa Slams Him As 'Fake' Amid Feud Over His New Woman

Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman‘s daughter Lyssa has blasted him again amid their feud over his female friend.

Lyssa is outraged that Duane, 66, allowed family pal Moon Angell to move into his home after his wife Beth‘s tragic death of throat cancer last summer.

Lyssa and her stepsister Cecily have both raised concerns based on Angell and her son Justin Bihag’s pasts.

But in the wake of those complaints, in an exclusive interview with RadarOnline.com, Duane revealed that, unlike his children, Angell has been with him throughout the worst period in his life.

He assured fans via Radar that he has no intention of replacing his beloved Beth with Angell.

“Moon has been a trustworthy and loyal friend to me for over 20 years. She has been with my family through many ups and downs,” Dog explained. “All my children are grown and gone on their own, there’s no one left to help me!”

“Moon is experienced. It’s just that. Who knows what my future holds, but right now I need her,” he admitted. “There will never be another Mrs. Dog but that doesn’t mean I have to be so sad.”

Last month, his daughter Lyssa engaged in a nasty Twitter feud with Angell, responding to a now-deleted report that she is dating Dog.

“You’re disgusting woman,” Lyssa, 32, wrote in a tweet to Angell on December 18. “Any person who moves in on a man weeks after losing his wife, who you were supposed to be a ‘friend’ to, Is the lowest scum on the planet-Which for you wasn’t that far of a step down from where you were before. God will get you MARY!!!.”

In a series of now-deleted tweets, Lyssa, 32, has stoked the feud again. She’s accused her father of trying to “blackmail” her and reveal details about some apparent suicide attempts in her past.

Lyssa first wrote that she was upset about how “the one person” that she “believed in” was “fake.”

“Realizing everything, and the one person in believed in more than anyone was a fake,” Baby Lyssa wrote. “I hope you have a bunch of barking barking snakes.”

She also added tweet with just the hashtag “#FalseProfit.”

She then called out Duane by name, branding him as a “bastard” who threatened to “tell the world” about her past attempts at taking her own life.

“Now I realize, you’re just a bastard. I’ve been fighting an evil when in reality it’s all you. It’s always been you. YOU are the common denominator. … Take your best shot. Tell the world about my suicide attempts. Tell the world all my problems you try to blackmail me. I’ll tell the world myself. All my problems, my flaws. I own them all ?! HOW ABOUT YOU ?!!

“Speaking to my dad last night he threatened to tell the world about my suicide attempts, So I feel I have to tell the truth myself, before him as his GF can come out against me. Everything I’ve done I admit to. I’m NOT perfect. I have a history, I have CPTSD, I have relationship problems. I’ve messed up and will continue to. But I’ll never be blackmailed. I’d admit to everything. Because I to learn from my mistakes.”

She then added a hashtag for the phrase, “I Know Everything You Got To Say About Me.”

Lyssa noted that one suicide attempt in question occurred “this year.”

She said she wanted to speak out herself as she was worried her father would leak it.

Lyssa added, “Being threatened will never silence me. I’ve been thinking how I would deal with this news coming out, how would I hide and lie? Then I decided to take it into my own hands. I will never be blackmailed because I’ll admit to my mistakes [and] flaws.”

She closed out her rant with a hashtag for the phrase “Here Tell These People Something They Don’t Know About Me” and a direct challenge to Dog.

“Come @ me bro @DogBountyHunter,” she wrote.

Chapman has not responded to his daughter’s accusations, but after Lyssa’s last salvo, he told Radar before how Angell had simply been helping him through a difficult time following the loss of Beth.

“I know Almighty God hears my broken heart and I didn’t ask him for another Mrs. Chapman, but I asked him for a friend and He gave me Moon,” Duane said at the time.