Dog The Bounty Hunter Slams Daughter's Dating Claims

Dog Slams Daughter's Dating Claims: 'I Didn't Ask God For Another Mrs. Chapman!' The Bounty Hunter told Radar his children abandoned him.

Duane “The Dog” Chapman is clapping back after his daughter slammed him for getting close to his longtime friend Moon Angell.

In an exclusive interview with RadarOnline.com, the Bounty Hunter revealed that, unlike his children, Moon has been with him throughout the worst period in his life. But he has no intent of replacing his beloved Beth.

“Moon has been a trustworthy and loyal friend to me for over 20 years. She has been with my family through many ups and downs,” Dog, 66, explained. “All my children are grown and gone on their own, there’s no one left to help me!”

“Moon is experienced. It’s just that. Who knows what my future holds, but right now I need her,” he admitted. “There will never be another Mrs. Dog but that doesn’t mean I have to be so sad.”

Last month, his daughter Lyssa Chapman engaged in a nasty Twitter feud with Angell, responding to a now-deleted report that she is dating Dog.

“You’re disgusting woman,” Lyssa, 32, wrote in a tweet to Angell (MOON) on December 18. “Any person who moves in on a man weeks after losing his wife, who you were supposed to be a ‘friend’ to, Is the lowest scum on the planet-Which for you wasn’t that far of a step down from where you were before. God will get you MARY!!!.”

But Dog told Radar while he has been keeping himself busy, he’s also been praying to have someone come into his life to take away the loneliness.

“I know Almighty God hears my broken heart and I didn’t ask him for another Mrs. Chapman, but I asked him for a friend and He gave me Moon.”

On Tuesday, January 7, the Dog’s Most Wanted reality star shared an Instagram selfie posing with Moon.

“Thank you MOON !!!!” Dog captioned the shot, which featured him giving the camera a thumbs up.

As Radar readers know, Dog lost his wife to cancer on June 26, 2019.