Turn Of Events: Dog ‘The Bounty Hunter’ Proposes To Son's Ex-Girlfriend 7 Months After Wife Beth's Death Duane's furious daughter calls his new love 'the lowest scum on the planet.'

Duane “Dog The Bounty Hunter” Chapman proposed to his son’s ex-girlfriend on air — just seven months after his wife, Beth, died of cancer, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a shocking trailer for Dr. Oz — set to air on February 3 – Duane, 66, can be seen asking his girlfriend, Moon Angell, to be his wife.

“Moon Angell will you marry me?” he asks.

“I am a lot happier with her around,” Duane tells Oz.

Duane’s daughter Lyssa Chapman admitted she’s not happy about his new love in a now-deleted string of tweets from earlier this month.

Photo Credit:Twitter; Instagram; MEGA

“If someone who met your family by dating your brother, tried to date your father after your step- mom died what would you do ? If you went to your mothers closet and saw she moved all her clothes and replaced them with her own, what would you do ? #ItsNotWhenOrWhyItsWho,” she wrote. “Any person who moves in on a man weeks after losing his wife, who you were supposed to be a ‘friend’ to, Is the lowest scum on the planet-Which for you wasn’t that far of a step down from where you were before. God will get you MARY!!!”

“Happiness is granted to all, and all I wish is happiness for my family,” she said. “When a person who has ill intentions, that my mother specifically warned me about before her passing tries to enter, the war is on. The devil ALWAYS goes for the weakest link. Not today satan.”

“My dad is a GROWN A** MAN,” Lyssa wrote in another angry tweet. “His money. His dynasty. But you can guarantee that my name is not going down in history as a person who supported this.”

Despite Duane’s scandalous on-air proposal, a source close to the star exclusively told Radar that as of now, he and Moon “are not engaged.”

“Dog has a special place in his life for Moon, and he needs her companionship right now. Emotions were running high on TV and Dog spoke his mind. That’s how he operates, he says what he feels,” the insider added.

A marriage proposal? After weeks of family turmoil, @DogBountyHunter and Moon Angell join me to set the record straight. Airs 2/3. pic.twitter.com/kUsE7zBPRQ — Dr. Mehmet Oz (@DrOz) January 29, 2020

As Radar previously reported, Duane revealed that he was ready to date after struggling with the death of his longtime wife — who lost her battle to cancer on June 26, 2019.

“I’m very lonely,” he told Radar. “Beth [and I] talked about death and I’d say, ‘you know Beth, I’ll never get married and I’ll never have a girlfriend again.’ She’s like ‘shut up. You will too. You need a woman beside you.’”

Still, he said no one would ever replace Beth.

“I’m the kind of guy that has to have a woman around me. There will never another Mrs. Dog,” a choked-up Duane told Radar exclusively. “But I have to find a way to move on. I’m so lonely right now. I’m just really lonely.”

Despite having told Radar earlier this month that he and Moon were “just friends,” it appears the star has finally made their relationship public — and evidently, it’s serious.

Insiders close to the family told Radar that Duane’s loved ones are skeptical of Moon’s intentions and claim she was “always scheming to get with Dog and the moment Beth died, she started to worm her way in on him.”

Before the holidays, Duane admitted he would be spending Christmas alone, without his children, for the first time in years. He said he had been keeping himself distracted with his work and with his new show, Dog’s Most Wanted. At the time, he did not mention his new love.

“I see myself dating again. I am a human being. I don’t ever remember being single,” he revealed. “And of course what do you do now, you go to the bars. I can’t drink. I’ll be in jail. I really can’t drink without Beth being around, because I’ll get in trouble. But I’ll probably end up dating soon.”

As Radar readers know, Beth was diagnosed with stage 2 throat cancer in September 2017. She initially went into remission, but the disease later spread to her lungs, resulting in a stage 4 diagnosis. On June 22, 2019, while filming the show with Doug, she was hospitalized and placed in a medically-induced coma. She died four days later from complications. She was 51.

Doug said goodbye to his beloved in a beautiful Hawaiian memorial service, and later, in a Colorado funeral, surrounded by their family.