Guardian Angell! Duane ‘The Dog’ Chapman Credits Moon For Saving Him From Suicide After Wife’s Death ’I couldn't stop crying,' he says.

Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman wouldn’t still be here if it weren’t for his hero Moon Angell.

In a clip from the upcoming episode of The Dr. Oz Show, set to air on February 3, the pair sits down and discusses their “intimate” relationship.

In the sneak peek, Duane, 66, acknowledges the role Moon played in saving him when he contemplated taking his life after his wife Beth Chapman’s tragic death.

“I couldn’t stop crying,” he says. “I wasn’t going to commit suicide with a gun or something. I was going to take a lot of pills because she left, Beth left all her big pills there. So I thought I just need one drink of water.”

He eventually called the “brutally honest” Moon and she helped to talk him out of the horrible act.

“I don’t go in and out. It’s one way,” Duane’s girlfriend chimed in. “This is the way we’re going to do it. He needs to get going. We need to get back on the show and get him busy again.”

When asked about their intimacy, Moon explained their bond “has to be intimate because there’s a lot of powerful things going on with Dog.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, a separate clip from the forthcoming episode of The Dr.Oz Show shows Duane asking Moon to marry him, just seven months after losing his wife.

The pair, however, “are not engaged,” a source exclusively confirmed to Radar.

“Dog has a special place in his life for Moon, and he needs her companionship right now. Emotions were running high on TV and Dog spoke his mind. That’s how he operates, he says what he feels,” the insider added.

Duane’s wife Beth passed away on June 26, 2019 after losing her battle to cancer. Following her death, he revealed he was ready to date, but if Moon is a potential mate, he might not have his daughter’s approval.

Radar readers know Lyssa Chapman posted a series of tweets that seem to subliminally target Moon.

“If someone who met your family by dating your brother, tried to date your father after your step- mom died what would you do ? If you went to your mothers closet and saw she moved all her clothes and replaced them with her own, what would you do ? #ItsNotWhenOrWhyItsWho,” she, 32, wrote. “Any person who moves in on a man weeks after losing his wife, who you were supposed to be a ‘friend’ to, Is the lowest scum on the planet-Which for you wasn’t that far of a step down from where you were before. God will get you MARY!!!”

“Happiness is granted to all, and all I wish is happiness for my family,” Lyssa continued. “When a person who has ill intentions, that my mother specifically warned me about before her passing tries to enter, the war is on. The devil ALWAYS goes for the weakest link. Not today satan.”

Additionally, insiders close to the family told Radar that Duane’s loved ones are skeptical of Moon’s intentions and claim she was “always scheming to get with Dog and the moment Beth died, she started to worm her way in on him.”