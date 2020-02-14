Dog The Bounty Hunter Explains Why He Proposed To Moon Angell, Says He Misses Beth

Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman is coming clean about his bizarre onscreen proposal.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the reality star, 67, admitted he and Moon Angell are just friends, and he popped the question to her on The Dr. Oz Show because he’s very lonely and she reminds him of late wife Beth Chapman.

“I am very lonesome,” Duane said, adding that he became interested in Moon — Beth’s longtime assistant and close friend — because “she knew Beth.”

“And she talked about Beth constantly, ‘Remember what Beth used to tell us,’ and of course I would light right up when she’d say that. I was infatuated with a dream,” Duane explained.

The star swore on his “mama and on Beth” that his TV proposal was not scripted, and he knew that Moon’s answer would stop all the rumors about his love life.

Despite being mostly confident that she would deny him, Duane said that prior to asking Moon, 53, to marry him, he had a fear that she would say, “Yes.”

“When I said it, I think I was about ready to cry, but I knew that she would say no, and once she said no, that did it,” he explained. “And 98 percent of the rumors went away, the lies went away.”

Now, things are back to normal between the two. “She still works for me, and takes care of the finances,” Duane said, “I kind of embarrassed her a little bit and I shouldn’t have.”

Further explaining their relationship, Duane insisted they are not romantic — although if Moon wanted to be, he would gladly pursue her.

“Yes, I am going to be honest with you, brother. Yeah, I think I would have because it was more accessible,” he said when asked if he would have dated her.

While Duane said Moon is not interested in him romantically, he admitted he’s glad to have her in his life for her support and powerful advice.

“‘No one will ever love you like Beth did,’” Moon allegedly told Duane. “‘You better stop looking for that because there is no woman alive that will ever love you like that.'”

“When you lose a spouse, man or woman, you are looking for that again,” he explained. “So you look for that and for someone to tell you that, it kind of stopped me dead in my tracks. I’m like, wow, so she’s kind of cold-blooded. She knows how to stop me and that’s kind of a direct point.”

Duane said that while he’s trying to jump back into the dating pool, it’s been tough for his kids to watch. Though his boys are mostly supportive, his girls assume every woman is using him for his fame.

Meanwhile, the star is struggling with loneliness while still mourning the death of his beloved Beth.

“Oh, I miss her,” Duane admitted. “Eight months, that’s the worst part, it seems like yesterday and they say ‘time heals all wounds.’ No, it doesn’t.”

RadarOnline.com readers know Beth died in June 2019 after a years-long battle with throat cancer. She was 51.

The two were married for 13 years, and Duane said he misses “her comments, her touch, her smell” the most.

“Her encouragement, her, ‘I am going to hire a real bounty hunter if you don’t catch this guy,'” he continued. “Her teasing me, her [saying], ‘We say the blessing before we eat.'”

Duane said he hates to admit that Beth was his everything, “because I am such a macho, macho man.”

“But she was the glue that held my family together. So now I got to redo it and restaple everybody — and we are all kind of brawling right now,” he revealed.