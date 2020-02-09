Romance Over? Dog The Bounty Hunter's Galpal Moon Angell Moves Out After He Proposed Duane Chapman's daughter had blasted the beauty!

Duane “Dog The Bounty Hunter” Chapman’s girlfriend Moon Angell has reportedly moved out of his home. According to a website, the former reality TV star, who recently proposed to Moon, is now living alone as she packed up her things and moved out of his home.

The report claims that Duane, 66, and Moon had a conversation this week. Although he thanked the young beauty for her support after his beloved wife Beth’s death, Dog told her he wants to move on. The website’s insiders say that Duane and Moon had an understanding that living with him was only temporary.

Longtime assistant Moon’s departure was apparently friendly. But the move comes after Duane shocked fans by asking Moon to marry him on the Dr. Oz show!

On the February 3 episode, just seven months after his wife died of cancer, he asked, “Moon Angell will you marry me?” “I am a lot happier with her around,” Duane also told Dr. Oz. His daughterLyssa Chapman has ripped Duane and Moon, whose real name is Mary, in a now-deleted string of tweets from earlier this month.

Lyssa wrote in one of her rants, “If someone who met your family by dating your brother, tried to date your father after your step- mom died what would you do ? If you went to your mothers closet and saw she moved all her clothes and replaced them with her own, what would you do ? #ItsNotWhenOrWhyItsWho,” she wrote. “Any person who moves in on a man weeks after losing his wife, who you were supposed to be a ‘friend’ to, Is the lowest scum on the planet-Which for you wasn’t that far of a step down from where you were before. God will get you MARY!!!”

Now, in a development likely to please Lyssa, Moon has apparently left Duane’s residence. But she’s still staying near him in Colorado, according to the website. RadarOnline.com has reached out to Dog for comment.

