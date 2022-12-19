Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Megan Thee Stallion

Tory Lanez Trial: Prosecutors Launch Investigation Into Megan Thee Stallion's Missing Bodyguard, Allege Witness Intimidation

megan thee stallion missing bodyguard witness intimidation tory lanez trial
Source: Mega
By:

Dec. 19 2022, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Megan Thee Stallion's bodyguard is still missing, and prosecutors have allegedly launched an investigation into what the rapper's lawyer believes could be witness intimidation in the Tory Lanez shooting trial, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Article continues below advertisement

Justin Edison was supposed to take the stand in the trial on Friday, but he never showed up at the Los Angeles courthouse. The L.A. County D.A.'s Office reportedly has police looking for him, as his whereabouts are still unknown.

Megan's team last spoke to Justin on Thursday, just hours before he was set to testify in what prosecutors hoped would shed light on the July 2020 incident when the WAP rapper was allegedly shot by Tory.

megan thee stallion tory lanez
Source: Mega
Article continues below advertisement

According to TMZ, law enforcement made a house call to Justin's home on Monday — but he was nowhere to be found. Sources revealed the bodyguard is not considered a "missing" person, adding that no one has reported him missing.

They are working overtime to find out Justin — but, so far, they've come up empty-handed.

Megan's lawyer, Alex Spiro, claimed his "disappearance" came out of nowhere, adding he gave no indication he'd be a no-show the night before his scheduled testimony.

Spiro alleged he believes witness intimidation could be happening — adding prosecutors are investigating. However, the D.A.'s Office refused to confirm, replying "no comment."

Article continues below advertisement
megan thee stallion missing bodyguard witness intimidation tory lanez trial

Justin could be a key witness in the trial. While he was not in the car at the time of the incident, he received a "911" text message from Megan's ex-best friend, Kelsey, informing him that "Tory shot Meg" moments after the gunfire began.

Kelsey took the stand last week but her memory was foggy, to say the least.

Article continues below advertisement

While she remained tight-lipped about the sequence of events, the prosecution reminded her that she had originally told cops she saw Tory shoot Megan, and the LAPD had audio of her claims.

The audio was recorded from her police interview taken earlier this year.

tory lanez
Source: Mega
Article continues below advertisement

The courtroom, jury, and judge heard Kelsey's play-by-play, in which she alleged to have witnessed Tory holding the gun and firing at Megan. She also claimed he assaulted her after allegedly shooting Megan in the foot.

Kelsey revealed she contacted Megan's security team (aka Justin) asking for help.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite Megan testifying against him, Tory denied shooting the rapper. He's currently fighting charges of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, carrying a loaded and unregistered firearm in his vehicle, and a third charge of discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2022 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.