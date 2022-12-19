Tory Lanez Trial: Prosecutors Launch Investigation Into Megan Thee Stallion's Missing Bodyguard, Allege Witness Intimidation

Justin Edison was supposed to take the stand in the trial on Friday, but he never showed up at the Los Angeles courthouse. The L.A. County D.A.'s Office reportedly has police looking for him, as his whereabouts are still unknown.

Megan's team last spoke to Justin on Thursday, just hours before he was set to testify in what prosecutors hoped would shed light on the July 2020 incident when the WAP rapper was allegedly shot by Tory.