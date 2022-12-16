Megan Thee Stallion's Ex-BFF Kelsey CAUGHT ON TAPE Telling Cops She Saw Tory Lanez Shoot 'WAP' Rapper

Megan Thee Stallion's ex-bestie Kelsey has some explaining to do. The WAP rapper's former pal was heard telling officers she saw Tory Lanez shoot at Megan with her own eyes during the July 2020 incident, and the Los Angeles Police Department has audio to prove it.

The explosive audio was played in court during the trial on Friday, in which Kelsey was heard giving cops a play-by-play of what she claimed went down. As RadarOnline.com reported, she has been a tight-lipped witness on the stand, blaming her foggy memory for her ever-changing story.