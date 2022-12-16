Megan Thee Stallion's Ex-BFF Kelsey CAUGHT ON TAPE Telling Cops She Saw Tory Lanez Shoot 'WAP' Rapper
Megan Thee Stallion's ex-bestie Kelsey has some explaining to do. The WAP rapper's former pal was heard telling officers she saw Tory Lanez shoot at Megan with her own eyes during the July 2020 incident, and the Los Angeles Police Department has audio to prove it.
The explosive audio was played in court during the trial on Friday, in which Kelsey was heard giving cops a play-by-play of what she claimed went down. As RadarOnline.com reported, she has been a tight-lipped witness on the stand, blaming her foggy memory for her ever-changing story.
But the courtroom, jury, and judge got an earful when prosecutors played her police interview from earlier this year. According to the audio, Kelsey told officers that she got into an argument with Tory in the vehicle when he made fun of Megan after the trio left Kylie Jenner's party.
Kelsey claimed Tory threatened to shoot her after she jumped to Megan's defense. She alleged Tory reached for the center console but did nothing after that — until he and Megan went at it.
Kelsey stated the car was pulled over when Tory and Megan began hurling insults about each other's careers, adding their words got so nasty that the best friends got out of the SUV.
That's when, she claimed, all hell broke loose.
In her police interview, Megan's ex-pal said she immediately began hearing gunshots. After the second or third one, Kelsey turned around and allegedly saw Tory firing shots from the front seat of the vehicle in Megan's direction.
Kelsey claimed she rushed to her bestie "in defense mode" and saw her bleeding. She also alleged she saw Tory sitting in the front seat and in shock.
Kelsey went on to tell police that Tory allegedly began walking toward them, and he assaulted her, but she did not see the gun at that point.
Kelsey said they all got back into the SUV and she sent a text message to Megan's security, saying, "911. Tory shot Meg."
- REVEALED: The Reason Tory Lanez’s Powerhouse Attorney Shawn Holley Is MIA From His Criminal Trial Over Megan Thee Stallion Shooting
- REVEALED: Megan Thee Stallion's Ex-BFF Kelsey's Boyfriend Has Ties To The Label Suing 'Savage' Rapper
- 'I'm Tired Of That Line': Megan Thee Stallion's Ex-BFF Kelsey Shuts Down Tory Lanez Bribe Accusation On Witness Stand
She alleged that when cops arrived, Tory had instructed the pair not to say anything about what reportedly went down because he was about to sign a major deal. Kelsey also claimed that Tory offered them $1 million each to keep quiet.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Kelsey insisted that Tory did not pay her off in exchange for her wishy-washy testimony.
Tory denies shooting Megan. He's currently fighting charges of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, carrying a loaded and unregistered firearm in his vehicle, and a third charge of discharging a firearm with gross negligence without his star attorney.
Shawn Holley, the high-powered lawyer who's been MIA from Tory's trial, isn't there for a reason, and RadarOnline.com knows why.