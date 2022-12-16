REVEALED: The Reason Tory Lanez’s Powerhouse Attorney Shawn Holley Is MIA From His Criminal Trial Over Megan Thee Stallion Shooting
Tory Lanez’s A-list attorney Shawn Holley has been noticeably missing from his criminal trial this week and RadarOnline.com has learned the reason why.
Holley, one of the sought-after lawyers in Hollywood, has been by Lanez’s side since the start of his criminal case. The rapper stands accused of shooting Megan The Stallion in the feet after an afterparty in the summer of 2020.
Lanez pleaded not pleaded to the charges.
Holley is an important part of the defense team, and the trial date was even pushed to accommodate her busy schedule.
However, Holley has not been present this week in court. Many have started to ask questions on social media and push theories about her absence.
One person asked, “So Shawn Holley is no longer his lawyer, correct?” Another wrote, “Does anyone know if @theshawnholley is still part of Torey Lanez defense team? I'm having a hard time understand why she was ever a part of this.”
“What happened to Shawn Holley? He reported that she’s still part of the team so what happened there?” asked another person invested in the trial.
“I wonder if Shawn Holley will make an appearance today?” asked another fan.
RadarOnline.com has learned that while Holley is not in court, she is still a part of his legal team. We’re told that the high-powered attorney had a scheduling conflict due to her also representing MLB star Trevor Bauer.
- REVEALED: Megan Thee Stallion's Ex-BFF Kelsey's Boyfriend Has Ties To The Label Suing 'Savage' Rapper
- 'I'm Tired Of That Line': Megan Thee Stallion's Ex-BFF Kelsey Shuts Down Tory Lanez Bribe Accusation On Witness Stand
- Megan Thee Stallion’s Ex-BFF Kelsey Granted Immunity Before Testifying In Court, Calls Claim She Pulled Trigger ‘Ridiculous’
We’re told that all parties involved in Tory’s trial, including the rapper, the District Attorney, and witnesses, decided it would be best to not push the trial date again.
As a result, Holley has not been fully involved in the trial. Lanez's other attorney, George Mgdesyan, has been the lawyer in court.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the testimony in court this week has been shocking with both Megan Thee Stallion and her ex-friend Kelsey taking the stand.
Megan said Tory was indeed the one who shot her but Kelsey did not confirm this accusation as she was expected to.
On the stand, Kelsey denied she was the shooter and claimed she could not remember much because she was intoxicated.
Fun Fact — Holley has represented everyone from Kanye West, Lindsay Lohan, Justin Bieber, Katt Williams, Kim Kardashian, and the rest of her family to Paris Hilton. Holley has been consistently named on Hollywood Reporter's Power Lawyers list.