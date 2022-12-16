REVEALED: The Reason Tory Lanez’s Powerhouse Attorney Shawn Holley Is MIA From His Criminal Trial Over Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

Tory Lanez’s A-list attorney Shawn Holley has been noticeably missing from his criminal trial this week and RadarOnline.com has learned the reason why.

Holley, one of the sought-after lawyers in Hollywood, has been by Lanez’s side since the start of his criminal case. The rapper stands accused of shooting Megan The Stallion in the feet after an afterparty in the summer of 2020.