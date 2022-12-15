'I'm Tired Of That Line': Megan Thee Stallion's Ex-BFF Kelsey Shuts Down Tory Lanez Bribe Accusation On Witness Stand
Megan Thee Stallion's ex-best friend Kelsey Nicole Harris scoffed at claims Tory Lanez paid her off during her second day of testimony in the explosive shooting trial.
Kelsey was bombarded when she showed up for round two at a Los Angeles courthouse on Thursday, hours after testifying that she never saw Tory shoot Meg allegedly striking her in the foot, RadarOnline.com can report.
However, there are text messages and an alleged recording where she claimed otherwise.
Wearing all black to court, fans of the WAP rapper screamed at Kelsey as she entered the building, begging her to "tell the truth" on the witness stand. Following her Wednesday testimony, Meg's attorney said he believed she had been compromised by either a bribe or threat.
"It just shows she was compromised. Whether a threat or bribe, but we’re looking into it," Meg's attorney told The Shade Room. "Offered money and then changes testimony; we’ll let your readers decide."
"Megan was a victim of a shooting, and the evidence is overwhelming [against Tory]. Kelsey has already said in a recorded interview she saw Tory shoot Meg," he insisted.
But Kelsey slammed those accusations under oath when Tory's attorney asked if the Say It rapper paid her any money during cross-examination.
Doubling down on her answer "no," the former friend added, "I would actually like to make that very clear. I've seen some things" [presumably from Meg's lawyers] "and I'm tired of that line. So, no."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Kelsey demanded immunity from prosecution for her testimony. As Los Angeles District Attorney Kathy Ta reminded her, Kelsey's immunity does NOT cover perjury — meaning, if she's deceitful under oath during Tory's trial, she can still be charged with a crime.
"You don't have immunity to perjure yourself on the stand," Ta told Kelsey on day two, according to Law And Crime senior reporter Meghann Cuniff, who was inside the courtroom.
"Yes, ma'am," Kelsey responded before Ta asked if Meg was shot that night.
"Again, her team told me she stepped on glass," Kelsey testified. When asked about the text message she sent moments after the alleged shooting, reading "Tory shot meg," Kelsey insinuated it was "my assumption."
Meg's ex-pal has been a somewhat difficult witness, admitting on the stand earlier this week that she's fuzzy about the events that unfolded.
RadarOnline.com told you — Meg testified on Tuesday, saying she wished "he [Tory] would've just killed me," adding that most men in the male-dominated rap community have turned their backs on her in the wake of the accusations and trial.
As for the July 2020 incident, Meg claimed an argument ensued in the car after Kylie Jenner's party. She said the fight led her to exit the vehicle, to which Tory allegedly told her "dance b----" and began firing at her feet.
When police arrived, Meg told them she stepped on glass, later changing her story and explaining, "I was just trying to protect all of us, because I didn’t want them to kill us."
Tory denies shooting Meg. He is fighting charges of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, carrying a loaded and unregistered firearm in his vehicle, and a third charge of discharging a firearm with gross negligence.