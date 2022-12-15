'I'm Tired Of That Line': Megan Thee Stallion's Ex-BFF Kelsey Shuts Down Tory Lanez Bribe Accusation On Witness Stand

Megan Thee Stallion's ex-best friend Kelsey Nicole Harris scoffed at claims Tory Lanez paid her off during her second day of testimony in the explosive shooting trial.

Kelsey was bombarded when she showed up for round two at a Los Angeles courthouse on Thursday, hours after testifying that she never saw Tory shoot Meg allegedly striking her in the foot, RadarOnline.com can report.

However, there are text messages and an alleged recording where she claimed otherwise.