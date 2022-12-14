Megan Thee Stallion’s Ex-BFF Kelsey Granted Immunity Before Testifying In Court, Calls Claim She Pulled Trigger ‘Ridiculous’
Megan Thee Stallion’s ex-best friend Kelsey demanded immunity before she took the stand to testify in Tory Lanez’s criminal case, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to reports, Kelsey appeared in court for less than 40 minutes before a break was called. Her lawyer asked for immunity from prosecution.
Kelsey ended up with a different type of immunity, one that prohibits prosecutors from using her testimony in this case to build a case against her. The type of immunity granted to her reportedly does NOT prevent prosecutors from bringing charges in the future if they are presented with new evidence.
According to reporter James Queally, during questioning, Megan’s ex-pal said a lot of her memory was fuzzy from the night in question due to her drinking
Megan Thee Stallion was shot in the feet on July 2020 after an after-party at Kylie Jenner’s home. She left the party with Tory and Kelsey in a black SUV. However, before they arrived back home, arguments broke out in the car.
Megan said she exited the vehicle and that is when Tory began shooting at her — striking her twice in the feet. Tory denied the accusations.
In court, Megan said under oath that Tory was the one who shot her. She said he told her to "dance b---- while he fired off the gun. "I wish he would've just killed me if I knew I'd have to go through this," she said.
"I can't believe I have to come up here and do this," Megan added.
At the start of the trial, prosecutors said that Kelsey would testify that she saw Tory shot Megan.
On the stand, Kelsey accused Megan of lying about her. In addition, she said the claim that she may have shot Megan was “ridiculous.”
Kelsey testified that Megan was also intoxicated after leaving the party. During questioning, Kesley was asked if Tory had threatened to shoot Kelsey.
Instead of answering the question, Kelsey invoked the 5th amendment. She is expected to return to the stand after lunch break.
Story developing ...