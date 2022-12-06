Kylie Jenner To Be Called As Witness In Tory Lanez Criminal Case, Megan Thee Stallion Was At Reality Star's Home Before Alleged Shooting

Prosecutors in the Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion case have claimed they are in possession of enough evidence to convict the Stupid Again rapper of carrying a loaded and unregistered firearm in a vehicle, personal use of a firearm and assault with a semiautomatic firearm.

Prosecutors are also reportedly set to call a witness of their own to testify during the trial, Kelsey Harris. Harris is reportedly Megan Thee Stallion’s former friend and was in the vehicle with Lanez when the alleged July 2020 shooting took place.

Opening statements for the assault trial are scheduled to take place on December 12.