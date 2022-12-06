Kylie Jenner To Be Called As Witness In Tory Lanez Criminal Case, Megan Thee Stallion Was At Reality Star's Home Before Alleged Shooting
Kylie Jenner may be forced to testify as a witness in Megan Thee Stallion’s criminal case against Tory Lanez, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The surprising development came on Monday as Lanez’s assault trial began with jury selection in Los Angeles.
The assault trial comes more than two years after Megan Thee Stallion accused the 30-year-old Canadian rapper of shooting her in the foot following a pool party at Kylie’s home in July 2020.
Also surprising are reports Lanez’s defense lawyer, George Mgdesyan, may also call Kris Jenner’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble, to testify as a witness because he was also reportedly at Kylie’s party before the alleged shooting occurred.
“Tory’s lawyer told the judge that Kylie Jenner and Corey Gamble are on his list of possible defense witnesses because they were present at Kylie’s pool party before the July 2020 shooting,” tweeted Nancy Dillon, a reporter for Rolling Stone, on Monday night.
“The argument, everything started there," Lanez’s defense lawyer said as the trial kicked off earlier this week.
According to Dillon, Lanez was also released from house arrest as the trial kicked off after the L.A. judge overseeing the case overruled an objection from the prosecutors.
“Tory Lanez released from house arrest as his trial for allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion begins with jury selection in L.A,” the Rolling Stone reporter revealed.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Lanez pleaded not guilty to felony assault in November 2020 after Megan Thee Stallion accused the embattled rapper of shooting her in the foot four months earlier on the night of July 12.
Lanez was then placed on house arrest in October 2022 following another alleged incident between the Canadian rapper and fellow rapper August Alsina in Chicago on the night of September 18.
Prosecutors in the Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion case have claimed they are in possession of enough evidence to convict the Stupid Again rapper of carrying a loaded and unregistered firearm in a vehicle, personal use of a firearm and assault with a semiautomatic firearm.
Prosecutors are also reportedly set to call a witness of their own to testify during the trial, Kelsey Harris. Harris is reportedly Megan Thee Stallion’s former friend and was in the vehicle with Lanez when the alleged July 2020 shooting took place.
Opening statements for the assault trial are scheduled to take place on December 12.