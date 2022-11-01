Tory Lanez Laughs Off Ankle Monitor As Rapper Begins House Arrest Ahead Of Megan Thee Stallion Trial

Rapper Tory Lanez is set to start court-ordered house arrest and was fitted with an ankle monitor, RadarOnline.com has learned. \n\nThe Canadian-born musician was seen outside of the Correctional Solution Facility in Los Angeles on Monday morning. The center serves as a testing facility for alcohol and drug monitoring, as well as GPS services. \n\nLanez will be on court-ordered house arrest until November 28, when his trial against Megan Thee Stallion begins.Despite the serious allegations against him, the Say It rapper was spotted with a smile as he left the facility.\n\nLanez is accused of firing a gun that shot Megan in 2020. He denied the allegation and pled not guilty; however, Megan's recount of the traumatic event is a harrowing tale. \n\nThe Hot Girl rapper sat down with Gayle King and spoke about the alleged shooting incident. \n\nMegan stated that while outside of a house party in Hollywood Hills — that she attended with Lanez and a friend from her hometown, Houston, Texas, — an argument ensued while the three were inside the vehicle."It was an argument because I was ready to go and everybody else wasn't ready to go. But that's, like, normal friend stuff ... It shouldn't have got this crazy," Megan told Gayle.\n\nThe female rapper claimed that she exited the vehicle and Lanez began firing a gun. \n\n"All I hear is this man screaming. And he said, 'Dance, b----.' And he started shooting. And I'm just like, 'Oh, my God.' Like, he shot a couple of times. And I was so scared," Megan alleged. \n\nGayle asked Megan to clarify the scene of the incident, asking if Lanez was shooting from inside the vehicle. \n\n"He is standing up over the window shooting. And I didn't even want to move. I didn't want to move too quick," Megan replied, "I don't know if he's gonna shoot something that's, like, super important. I don't know if he could shoot me and kill me."\n\nLanez was also accused of assault by August Alsina in September.Alsina claimed that Lanez sucker punched him and posted bloody photos of the alleged event's aftermath while in Chicago. \n\nCharges were not filed against Lanez in the alleged assault on Alsina, and lawyers for the rapper claimed the allegations were brought without hard proof against their client. \n\nNonetheless, Lanez was placed on house arrest for violating the conditions of his bail that were set in his case against Megan. The violations of his bail allowed him to be marked as a threat to public safety, dismissing the opportunity for monetary bail.