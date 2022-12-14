'I Wish He Would've Just Killed Me': Megan The Stallion Breaks Down On The Stand While Testify Against Alleged Shooter Tory Lanez

During her testimony, the rapper said she wished she was dead instead of being in court and testifying over the incident.

"I wish he would've just killed me if I knew I'd have to go through this," Megan reportedly said while on the stand.

The Savage artist testified to the mental toll she has been subjected to in the aftermath of the alleged shooting. Megan claimed that the R&B artist put a target on her back in the male-dominated genre, which caused her to endure sexism and harassment from the rap community.

Additionally, Megan shared that, by default, men in the hip-hop industry sided with Lanez — adding coverage of the case increased Lanez's image while she was subjected to unnecessary and intrusive comments about her personal life.