'I Wish He Would've Just Killed Me': Megan The Stallion Breaks Down On The Stand While Testify Against Alleged Shooter Tory Lanez
Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion appeared at a Los Angeles courthouse on Tuesday for her case against Tory Lanez, who she claimed shot her in the foot in 2020. During Megan's emotional testimony, she shocked the courtroom by stating, "I wish he would've just killed me," RadarOnline.com has learned.
Megan's jarring statement from Megan during cross-examination in the trial of her 2020 shooting that occurred after they left a house party thrown by Kylie Jenner.
During her testimony, the rapper said she wished she was dead instead of being in court and testifying over the incident.
"I wish he would've just killed me if I knew I'd have to go through this," Megan reportedly said while on the stand.
The Savage artist testified to the mental toll she has been subjected to in the aftermath of the alleged shooting. Megan claimed that the R&B artist put a target on her back in the male-dominated genre, which caused her to endure sexism and harassment from the rap community.
Additionally, Megan shared that, by default, men in the hip-hop industry sided with Lanez — adding coverage of the case increased Lanez's image while she was subjected to unnecessary and intrusive comments about her personal life.
According to a court reporter, Megan stated that conversations in the rap community have centered around "shaming me for being a grown woman having sex."
"I don't understand why that matters," Megan testified. "There's not a day that goes by that people don't call me a liar."
The emotional statements came after a long day of testimony from the rapper.
"I can't believe I have to come up here and do this," Megan said as she began her day in court, holding back tears.
The rapper claimed that on July 12, 2020, she arrived at a house party with Lanez and Kelsey Nicole. Megan alleged that while she was in the car, Lanez and Nicole began arguing, which prompted her to exit the vehicle.
After the WAP artist started to walk away from the vehicle, she claimed that she heard Lanez say, "dance b----," before he allegedly fired three shots toward her, with one striking her foot.
Megan alleged Lanez offered her "a million dollars" if she did not say anything about his alleged involvement, as he was on probation at the time. The female rap artist also alleged that at the time, it seemed that the Say It artist was more concerned about going to jail than her safety.
Lanez is fighting charges of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, carrying a loaded and unregistered firearm in his vehicle, and a third charge of discharging a firearm with gross negligence, which was added on December 5 by prosecutors.