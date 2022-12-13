‘Tory Shot Meg’: Megan Thee Stallion’s Friend Kelsey To Testify She Witnessed Tory Lanez Pull Trigger, Texts To Be Used As Evidence
Megan The Stallion’s one-time best friend Kelsey Harris will take the stand and testify for prosecutors in Tory Lanez’s criminal trial, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The trial where the pint-sized rapper stands accused of shooting Megan started weeks ago and is getting close to witnesses being called.
On Monday, in court, Rolling Stone reported that Los Angeles prosecutor Alexander Bott told the jury, “Kelsey will tell you that she just saw her close friend get shot by the defendant.”
Kelsey will admit saw Tory holding the semiautomatic 9mm on the early morning of July 12, 2020.
The prosecutor said that Kelsey rushed to Megan’s side as she was laying on the street covered in blood after being shot. He revealed that Kelsey will testify that she was terrified as Tory approached them after he fired five shots.
“Kelsey, she’ll tell you she didn’t know if the defendant still had this gun. She didn’t know what the defendant was capable of, if he was going to continue his assault. Her defensive instincts kicked into gear, and she approached the defendant. She’ll tell you the defendant physically assaulted her at that point. He pulled her by her hair, and he either punched her or slapped her,” he said.
Megan and Kelsey were best friends before the incident but have since become estranged. Many have wondered what Kelsey would say in the trial given she’s remained extremely quiet in the past couple of years.
After the shooting, prosecutors said Megan and Kelsey got back into the SUV with Tory. However, Kelsey sent multiple text messages to Megan’s bodyguard pleading for help.
Another message she sent read, “Tory Shot Meg.”
The prosecutor said that Megan will take the stand and testify that Tory yelled “dance, b----!” before he pulled the trigger.
Tory’s attorney presented a different picture during opening arguments. He asked the jury to keep an open mind and said that nobody, but Megan heard the “dance, b----!” line.
If convicted, Canadian Tory faces up to 22 years in prison and being kicked out of the country.