‘Tory Shot Meg’: Megan Thee Stallion’s Friend Kelsey To Testify She Witnessed Tory Lanez Pull Trigger, Texts To Be Used As Evidence

The prosecutor said that Kelsey rushed to Megan’s side as she was laying on the street covered in blood after being shot. He revealed that Kelsey will testify that she was terrified as Tory approached them after he fired five shots.

“Kelsey, she’ll tell you she didn’t know if the defendant still had this gun. She didn’t know what the defendant was capable of, if he was going to continue his assault. Her defensive instincts kicked into gear, and she approached the defendant. She’ll tell you the defendant physically assaulted her at that point. He pulled her by her hair, and he either punched her or slapped her,” he said.