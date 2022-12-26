Faith Hill's Remorseful Nephew Speaks Out From Prison For The First Time Since Fatal DUI Wreck

Faith Hill’s troubled nephew spoke out for the first time since a fatal DUI car crash landed him in a Florida prison for 15 years, and only RadarOnline.com has the exclusive details about his plans to raise awareness about the dangers of drinking and driving.

The remorseful Christian White has created an NFT titled “25 to Life” behind bars, hoping his crypto-artwork generates enough cash to support his campaign and spiritually make amends for killing Isabel Borges, a 58-year-old Florida grandma, in March 2019.

“I just want them to know I am deeply sorry,” the 25-year-old said during a telephone interview from the Marion Work Camp in Lowell, Florida, where he thinks about his fatal decision and Borges’ family daily.