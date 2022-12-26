Faith Hill's Remorseful Nephew Speaks Out From Prison For The First Time Since Fatal DUI Wreck
Faith Hill’s troubled nephew spoke out for the first time since a fatal DUI car crash landed him in a Florida prison for 15 years, and only RadarOnline.com has the exclusive details about his plans to raise awareness about the dangers of drinking and driving.
The remorseful Christian White has created an NFT titled “25 to Life” behind bars, hoping his crypto-artwork generates enough cash to support his campaign and spiritually make amends for killing Isabel Borges, a 58-year-old Florida grandma, in March 2019.
“I just want them to know I am deeply sorry,” the 25-year-old said during a telephone interview from the Marion Work Camp in Lowell, Florida, where he thinks about his fatal decision and Borges’ family daily.
“I don’t think donating or raising any money would even help them recover from the loss of a loved one – I think they are still going to have their own coping scenarios,” he said in a halting voice. “I guess, it would just make them look at me differently.”
“I just know that this whole situation has definitely humbled me.”
As RadarOnline.com reported, White, the son of Faith’s biological brother Zachary, crashed his Honda Civic head-on into a motorcycle driven by Borges when he tried to overtake a minivan in a no-passing zone in Port St. Lucie.
Borges was pronounced dead at the scene. White was immediately handcuffed after responding officers noticed “an odor of alcoholic beverage coming from his mouth” and his “blood, red and glassy” eyes, according to the police report.
“He said, ‘I remember passing that car because he was going too f------ slow,'” the police report noted.
White, who had a previous cocaine arrest on his rap sheet, eventually pled no contest to DUI manslaughter and possession of MDMA. He was sentenced to 15 years in August 2021, court records obtained by RadarOnline.com showed.
- What Marriage Drama? Faith Hill & Tim McGraw Defy Tabloid Trouble Stories In Rare Outing For Daughter's 24th Birthday
- Move Over, Tim! McGraw's Wife Faith Hill Penning Her Own Explosive Tell-All
- Tim McGraw Reveals Wife Faith Hill’s ‘Ultimatum’ Before His Sobriety: ‘Partying Or Family, Take Your Pick!’
White admits his famous aunt, worth an estimated $80 million offered to help during the trial but he refused.
"It was one of those situations where I knew there was nothing — money couldn’t get me out of the situation,” he said sadly. “I was dead to the wrong. It was one of those things where I was just hoping that admitting guilt would bless me with a decent sentence – and it doesn’t always happen like that.”
“I don’t really call people too much and ask for help,” he said about his family. “I don’t like tying people down with the situation that I am in. I feel like it’s just a part of me – becoming a man on my own. I’m sure the entire situation is hard on them too.”
With the help of a prison pen pal girlfriend in Scotland, White learned how to create the NFT depicting a cyclops-type young man with disheveled hair in various poses.
“There is not too much I can do in here – it this makes me feel like I’m doing something,” he said. “I got so much time. My mom recently posted a Tik Tok about me and it reached upward of 500k views. My mom is also trying to raise awareness of me being in a DUI accident, getting all these years in prison and begging children to be careful.”
“I know that not many people in my situation are able to deal with it mentally,” he added. “You know I run into a lot of kids that are in prison for the same situation and they’re going through it mentally. That’s why it’s good to raise awareness.”
White is expected to be released in 2032.