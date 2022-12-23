‘She Doesn’t Understand Music’: Mariah Carey Trashed By Co-Writer Of ‘All I Want For Christmas,’ Accuses Her Of Improperly Taking All The Credit For Smash Hit

Afanasieff accused Carey of pushing a “tall tale” about the song for the past decade. He said while she claimed to have written the song as a child on her Casio keyboard— they actually put it together after working on her 1999 album Music Box.

“We were both on the same page about how we wrote All I Want For Christmas Is You, there was never any alternate story until probably 10 years ago,” he said.

“When she started to hint at the fact that, "Oh, I wrote that song when I was a little girl!" But why weren't you saying that for 12 or 13 or 15 years prior to that? So it just sort of developed in her mind,” he added.