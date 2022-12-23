Kristin Cavallari Reaches Settlement With Famed Jewelry Designer Who Accused 'Laguna Beach' Star Of Ripping Off Her Designs
The Hills star Kristin Cavallari has reached a confidential deal with the famed jeweler designer who accused her of stealing designs, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Kristin and Rachel Beth Katz recently informed the court of the settlement they hashed out.
The filing read, “the Parties have come to an agreement to settle the instant action as a result of mediation with regard to all claims asserted in this action. The Parties have agreed to settle this action but are still finalizing the terms of the settlement agreement.”
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Rachel sued Kristin and her jewelry company Uncommon James for copyright and trademark infringement.
Celebrities that have worn Rachel’s pieces include Taylor Swift, Charlize Theron, Kate Hudson, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Emma Stone, Heidi Klum, Scarlett Johansson and Amber Heard
The suit read, “[Rachel] designed and offered for sale two distinctive jewelry pieces, which are her “Diamond Dagger Ring” and her “Diamond Dagger Cuff.” Those pieces use her “Dagger Style” of jewelry design, which constitute the Designs protected by [Rachel’s] registered trademarks and copyrights.”
Rachel said Kristin’s Uncommon James sold items that were identical to hers. She first noticed the alleged infringement when she visited Kristin’s store in January 2021. She noticed a bracelet and ring that were identical to her pieces.
The designer fired off a legal letter to Kristin in March 2021 but did not hear back. In the lawsuit, Rachel threw shade at Kristin’s pieces writing they were, “so poorly made, that they have earned an unenviable overall “Two-Star” ranking on Yelp.com from its customers complaining of the unacceptable quality of their jewelry and customer service provided at their Los Angeles location."
She sued for unspecified damages. Kristin denied all allegations of wrongdoing. She said the lawsuit was nonsense and moved to dismiss all claims against her and Uncommon James.
The reality star claimed her pieces were independently created. Kristin filed a countersuit that argued Rachel’s designs were not distinctive enough to qualify for a trademark.